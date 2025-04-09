Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Clippers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: SCHN and FDSSC

The Houston Rockets (52-27) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (47-32) at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 as 7-point underdogs. The Clippers have won five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 219.5 points.

Clippers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -7 219.5 -280 +230

Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (51.5%)

Clippers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 44 times in 79 games with a set spread.

The Rockets have 43 wins against the spread in 79 games this season.

This season, 37 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total.

Rockets games this year have gone over the total in 42 of 79 opportunities (53.2%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 27 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 17 times in 39 opportunities in away games.

When it comes to point totals, the Clippers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 40 opportunities this season (47.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 39 opportunities (46.2%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Houston has a lower winning percentage at home (.525, 21-18-1 record) than on the road (.564, 22-17-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (47.5%, 19 of 40) compared to away (59%, 23 of 39).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 16.6 points, 12.6 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 62.5% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Norman Powell is averaging 22.1 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.3 points, 3.4 boards and 0.8 assists, shooting 52.7% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Kris Dunn averages 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rockets Leaders

Per game, Alperen Sengun provides the Rockets 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is draining 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

The Rockets are receiving 14 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Amen Thompson.

Fred VanVleet averages 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 5.6 assists. He is draining 37.8% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

Per game, Dillon Brooks provides the Rockets 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

