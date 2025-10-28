Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will play the Green Bay Packers, who have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL (78.9 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Hubbard, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Packers.

Chuba Hubbard Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.07

38.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

With 58.0 fantasy points in 2025 (9.7 per game), Hubbard is the 31st-ranked player at the RB position and 110th among all players.

In his last three games, Hubbard has picked up 21.8 fantasy points (7.3 per game), rushing for 114 yards and scoring one touchdown on 36 carries. He has also contributed 44 yards on five catches (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

Hubbard has delivered 43.1 total fantasy points (8.6 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 63 times for 225 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 86 yards on 12 receptions (16 targets) with one TD.

The high point of Hubbard's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, when he put up 14.9 fantasy points with three receptions (on five targets) for 32 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chuba Hubbard stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the New York Jets, running 14 times for 31 yards, with two receptions for 24 yards as a receiver (5.5 fantasy points).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed only one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

Green Bay has allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Packers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

