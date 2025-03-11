NHL
Capitals vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals playing the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Ducks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (42-14-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-28-7)
- Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-205)
|Ducks (+168)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (66.9%)
Capitals vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Ducks are -150 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +122.
Capitals vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Ducks matchup on March 11, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Capitals vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Ducks moneyline has Washington as a -205 favorite, while Anaheim is a +168 underdog at home.