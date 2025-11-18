Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the league (261.7 yards conceded per game).

With Williams' next game against the Steelers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Caleb Williams Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Passing Yards: 212.14

212.14 Projected Passing TDs: 1.36

1.36 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.21

28.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 190.6 fantasy points in 2025 (19.1 per game), Williams is the 10th-ranked player at the QB position and 12th among all players.

During his last three games, Williams has accumulated 693 passing yards (56-of-102) for four passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 72.1 fantasy points (24.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 142 yards rushing on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Williams has connected on 96-of-166 throws for 1,150 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 88.6 total fantasy points (17.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 164 rushing yards on 24 attempts with one TD.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy campaign was a Week 9 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where he went off for 280 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks (for 36.7 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 53 rushing yards on five attempts (10.6 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception (4.7 fantasy points).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed only two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed eight players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Only two players have caught more than one TD pass against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Steelers this season.

