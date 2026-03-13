2 Best College Basketball Bets for Friday 3/13/26

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Best Bets for College Basketball Today

Purdue vs. Nebraska

Earlier this week, I wrote up Purdue to win the Big Ten Tournament. There were a few reasons I was intrigued by the Boilers, and one of them was that I think Nebraska is a great matchup for them.

The Huskers have had a superb season, but their defensive plan is to cut off the paint and live with the other team taking threes. Purdue can take advantage.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Braden Smith (PUR) -102 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Nebraska allows the country's sixth-highest three-point attempt rate, with a whopping 49.1% of the shots they give up being three-point tries.

Purdue's guards had the green light when these two teams played in Lincoln. The Boilermakers netted 40 first-half points and shot an eye-popping 46 threes overall (although the game went to OT). They were running away with it before a late-game Purdue collapse made things a lot closer than they should have been.

You can see Nebraska's defensive strategy in the numbers from that game. Purdue's Trey Kauffman-Renn took five shots in 36 minutes. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined for 26 three-point tries. Smith took nine of those, and he hit three of them.

I'm also interested in Smith to hit three today at +290 odds, but I'll play it safe and target him to nail two triples.

Georgetown vs. Connecticut

Georgetown knocking off Villanova was a gift for UConn, who now has a fairly simple path to the Big East title game.

I think the Huskies will take advantage in this 8 p.m. ET game.

Georgetown Total Points Under Mar 14 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In general, this game is a mismatch, which is why the spread if 13.5. It should be particularly tough for Georgetown on the offensive end. KenPom ranks the Hoyas 84th on offense while UConn checks in 13th in defense.

On top of that, the Huskies play at a snail's pace, ranking 320th in adjusted tempo.

UConn also has the rest advantage as G-Town has played one more Big East Tournament game than Dan Hurley's bunch has.

While Georgetown kept it close in two losses with Connecticut this season -- losing by four and two points -- I'm expecting a different outcome today, and I think UConn's defense will overwhelm the Hoyas.

