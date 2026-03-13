San Diego State vs New Mexico College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 3 seed New Mexico Lobos (23-9, 13-7 MWC) will square off in the MWC tournament against the No. 2 seed San Diego State Aztecs (21-10, 14-6 MWC) on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at TBA ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

San Diego State vs. New Mexico Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: New Mexico win (50.6%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's San Diego State-New Mexico spread (San Diego State -1.5) or total (150.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego State vs. New Mexico: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Diego State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

New Mexico is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

San Diego State (11-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (50%) than New Mexico (6-3) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

In home games, the Aztecs sport a worse record against the spread (6-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-4-0).

The Lobos have performed better against the spread on the road (7-5-0) than at home (8-8-0) this season.

San Diego State is 11-10-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

New Mexico is 12-9-0 against the spread in MWC action this season.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Diego State has come away with 19 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Aztecs have come away with a win 16 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -128 or better on the moneyline.

New Mexico is 3-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

The Lobos have a 2-4 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

San Diego State has an implied victory probability of 56.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, San Diego State was the 262nd-ranked team in the nation (70.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 18th-best (64.6 points conceded per game).

Last year, San Diego State was 194th in college basketball in rebounds (31.6 per game) and 202nd in rebounds allowed (31.5).

San Diego State was 219th in the country in assists (13 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, San Diego State was 79th in the nation in committing them (10.1 per game) last year. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

Last year New Mexico scored 80.5 points per game (33rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 70.6 points per contest (135th-ranked).

New Mexico averaged 35.1 boards per game (32nd-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 31.3 rebounds per contest (187th-ranked).

Last year New Mexico ranked 83rd in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.9 per game.

New Mexico committed 11 turnovers per game last season (164th-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 14 turnovers per contest (23rd-best).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!