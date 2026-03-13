Utah Valley vs UT Arlington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Utah Valley Wolverines (24-7, 14-4 WAC) and the No. 4 seed UT Arlington Mavericks (18-13, 9-9 WAC) square off in the WAC tournament Friday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Utah Valley vs. UT Arlington Game Info and Odds

Utah Valley vs. UT Arlington Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley win (73.5%)

Utah Valley is an 8.5-point favorite against UT Arlington on Friday and the total is set at 134.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Utah Valley vs. UT Arlington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah Valley has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

UT Arlington has put together a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

Utah Valley covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 35.7% of the time. That's more often than UT Arlington covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Wolverines have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered four times in 13 opportunities in away games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Mavericks have a better winning percentage at home (.636, 7-4-0 record) than on the road (.500, 8-8-0).

Utah Valley is 7-11-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Against the spread in WAC action, UT Arlington is 10-9-0 this year.

Utah Valley vs. UT Arlington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah Valley has come away with 21 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Wolverines have won 12 of 15 games when listed as at least -385 or better on the moneyline.

UT Arlington has won 37.5% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-10).

The Mavericks have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +290 or longer in four chances.

Utah Valley has an implied victory probability of 79.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Utah Valley vs. UT Arlington Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Utah Valley was 116th in the country on offense (76 points scored per game) and 61st defensively (68.3 points conceded).

Last year, Utah Valley was 28th in the nation in rebounds (35.2 per game) and 82nd in rebounds allowed (29.7).

Last season Utah Valley was ranked 57th in the nation in assists with 15.6 per game.

Utah Valley committed 11.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.3 per game, ranking 232nd and 176th, respectively, in college basketball.

UT Arlington posted 74.3 points per game (157th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 74.8 points per contest (263rd-ranked).

UT Arlington pulled down 33 boards per game (119th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 31.5 rebounds per contest (202nd-ranked).

Last season UT Arlington ranked 141st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14 per game.

UT Arlington was 320th in the nation with 12.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 240th with 10.6 forced turnovers per game.

