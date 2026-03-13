World Baseball Classic: Best Bets for United States vs. Canada

We're into the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Canada and the United States square off tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds, what are the best bets for today's matchup?

All World Baseball Classic odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

United States vs. Canada WBC Betting Odds

Moneyline

United States: -880

Canada: +580

Run Line

United States -4.5 (-130)

Canada +4.5 (+106)

Total

Over 9.5 Runs (-118)

Under 9.5 Runs (-104)

United States vs. Canada WBC Best Bets

With two MLB pitchers throwing today -- Logan Webb for the US and Mike Soroka for Canada -- I'm intrigued by the plus-money odds on this NRFI bet.

Webb is one of the game's elite hurlers. He finished 2025 with a 26.2% strikeout rate and 3.14 SIERA. He's a stud, and I like his chances against what will probably be a Canadian top of the order that features Otto Lopez, Josh Naylor and Tyler O'Neill.

Soroka against Bobby Witt Jr., Aaron Judge and company is the scarier half inning. But Soroka was good last season, pitching to a 3.78 SIERA and 25.1% K rate. I think he can put up a zero in the first.

I think it helps the under's outlook that both starters know they won't be in the game for too long, so they'll be letting it rip early.

Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of this season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.