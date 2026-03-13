Hawaii vs CSU Fullerton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 2 seed Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-8, 14-6 Big West) and the No. 3 seed CSU Fullerton Titans (18-15, 12-8 Big West) face off in the Big West tournament Friday at Lee's Family Forum, tipping off at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info and Odds

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii win (68.7%)

Before you wager on Friday's Hawaii-CSU Fullerton spread (Hawaii -3.5) or total (157.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Hawaii has compiled a 10-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

CSU Fullerton has won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Hawaii (8-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than CSU Fullerton (10-8) does as the underdog (55.6%).

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The Titans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). Away, it is .500 (8-7-0).

Hawaii has beaten the spread six times in 20 conference games.

CSU Fullerton has covered the spread 14 times in 21 Big West games.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Hawaii has come away with 19 wins in the 24 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have a mark of 18-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -166 or better on the moneyline.

CSU Fullerton is 7-13 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Titans have a 5-13 record (winning just 27.8% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Hawaii has a 62.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Head-to-Head Comparison

Hawaii has a +295 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. It is putting up 80 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball and is giving up 70.1 per outing to rank 71st in college basketball.

Isaac Johnson's team-leading 13.7 points per game ranks 447th in college basketball.

CSU Fullerton puts up 83.6 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 81.8 per contest (345th in college basketball). It has a +59 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Joshua Ward's 14.8 points per game leads CSU Fullerton and ranks 317th in the nation.

The Rainbow Warriors are 40th in college basketball at 35.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 30 their opponents average.

Quandre Bullock tops the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (326th in college basketball play).

The Titans rank 194th in the country at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 34.6 their opponents average.

Bryce Cofield's 4.9 rebounds per game lead the Titans and rank 637th in the country.

Hawaii's 99.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 140th in college basketball, and the 87 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 28th in college basketball.

The Titans rank 128th in college basketball with 99.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 248th defensively with 97.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

