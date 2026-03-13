Arkansas vs Oklahoma College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (23-8, 13-5 SEC) will take the court in the SEC tournament against the No. 11 seed Oklahoma Sooners (19-14, 7-11 SEC), Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET live on SEC Network.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas win (69.4%)

Arkansas is a 6.5-point favorite over Oklahoma on Friday and the over/under has been set at 168.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the outing.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has put together a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Arkansas (11-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (68.8%) than Oklahoma (2-4) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Razorbacks have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 12 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 10 opportunities on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Sooners have a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Arkansas has 12 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Oklahoma's SEC record against the spread is 11-9-0.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has come away with 18 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Razorbacks have won 13 of 14 games when listed as at least -275 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma has been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. Oklahoma has gone 6-12 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, the Sooners have gone 2-4 (33.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 73.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Arkansas was the 95th-ranked team in the country (76.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 156th (71.4 points allowed per game).

At 32.4 rebounds per game and 32.3 rebounds conceded, Arkansas was 156th and 257th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Arkansas was 124th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last season.

At 11.3 turnovers committed per game and 11.6 turnovers forced last year, Arkansas was 201st and 146th in the country, respectively.

Oklahoma averaged 78.3 points per game (70th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 74.6 points per contest (255th-ranked).

Last season Oklahoma pulled down 29.3 rebounds per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Oklahoma ranked 196th in the country with 13.4 dimes per contest.

Last season Oklahoma committed 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (93rd-ranked).

