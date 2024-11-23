Bulls vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 23

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-7) are favored by 5.5 points against the Chicago Bulls (7-10) on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 243 points.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -5.5 243 -225 +188

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (54.2%)

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 11 times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have played 17 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times out of 17 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in 10 of 17 opportunities (58.8%).

Memphis owns a worse record against the spread at home (6-3-0) than it does in road games (5-1-1).

The Grizzlies have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (66.7%) than games on the road (71.4%).

This year, Chicago is 3-4-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under less often at home (four times out of seven) than away (six of 10) this year.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 52.8% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Santi Aldama averages 12.9 points, 7.1 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4 boards.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.9 points, 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Zach Edey averages 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists, shooting 61% from the field (eighth in NBA).

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic gets the Bulls 20.2 points, 9.8 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Bulls get 19.5 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

The Bulls are receiving 22.3 points, 5.1 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu gets the Bulls 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

