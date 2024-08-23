Bryce Young 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is the 27th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 156.5 points a year ago (23rd among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
Bryce Young Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Young's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|156.5
|63
|23
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|216.9
|41
|31
Bryce Young 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Young finished with 22.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-36 (63.9%), 312 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|7.5
|20-for-38
|146
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|13.5
|22-for-33
|153
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|7.2
|25-for-32
|204
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|18.3
|25-for-41
|247
|3
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|12.7
|23-for-38
|217
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|14.5
|22-for-31
|235
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|9.0
|24-for-39
|173
|1
|3
|0
Bryce Young and the Panthers Receiving Corps
Young completed 59.8% of his passes to throw for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how a few of Young's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Adam Thielen
|137
|103
|1014
|4
|14
|Diontae Johnson
|87
|51
|717
|5
|10
|Jonathan Mingo
|85
|43
|418
|0
|3
