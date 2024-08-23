Bryce Young 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is the 27th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 156.5 points a year ago (23rd among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Bryce Young Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Young's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 156.5 63 23 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 216.9 41 31

Bryce Young 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Young finished with 22.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-36 (63.9%), 312 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7.5 20-for-38 146 1 2 0 Week 2 Saints 13.5 22-for-33 153 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 7.2 25-for-32 204 0 0 0 Week 5 @Lions 18.3 25-for-41 247 3 2 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 12.7 23-for-38 217 1 0 0 Week 8 Texans 14.5 22-for-31 235 1 0 0 Week 9 Colts 9.0 24-for-39 173 1 3 0 View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Bryce Young and the Panthers Receiving Corps

Young completed 59.8% of his passes to throw for 2,877 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how a few of Young's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Adam Thielen 137 103 1014 4 14 Diontae Johnson 87 51 717 5 10 Jonathan Mingo 85 43 418 0 3

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.