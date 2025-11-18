Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Quarterback Brock Purdy has a matchup versus the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his San Francisco 49ers play the Carolina Panthers, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Brock Purdy Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 24, 2025

November 24, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.6

18.6 Projected Passing Yards: 274.75

274.75 Projected Passing TDs: 1.98

1.98 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.46

9.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

With 53.8 fantasy points in 2025 (17.9 per game), Purdy is the 36th-ranked player at the QB position and 172nd among all players.

Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Purdy produced 19.3 fantasy points, piling up 200 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero picks.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has allowed four players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed only two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed five players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

