British Open Predictions, Sleepers, DFS Picks and First Round Leader Bets

British Open Picks at a Glance

The 2026 Open Championship kicks off early Thursday morning at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Using the Open Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets stand out for this week’s tournament?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

British Open Predictions and Picks

We’ve covered the 2026 Open Championship from several angles this week. Here’s a link to every article we’ve published. Whether you’re looking for sleepers, outright winners or DFS plays, we’ve got you covered.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.