England vs Argentina Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today - World Cup Predictions
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England vs Argentina: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · James & Spence start · Simeone starts for Argentina
🏴 England — Confirmed Starting XI
Thomas Tuchel's confirmed XI holds two genuine surprises at full-back — Reece James and Djed Spence both start, with Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly both dropping to the bench. Rogers gets his reward for a bright cameo against Norway, starting ahead of both Madueke and Saka. Declan Rice is fully recovered and starts alongside Anderson, who's been specifically earmarked to track Messi man-to-man.
🇦🇷 Argentina — Confirmed Starting XI
Lionel Scaloni's confirmed XI resolves the Álvarez-vs-Lautaro battle in Álvarez's favor. The genuine surprise is Giuliano Simeone starting in central midfield, with Rodrigo De Paul — a mainstay throughout this entire tournament — dropping to the bench.
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
Confirmed lineups · England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham (or captain designation TBD), Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane (captain) · Substitutes: Trafford, D. Henderson, O'Reilly, Konsa, Saka, Rashford, Chalobah, Burn, Mainoo, Watkins, Madueke, Eze, Toney · Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Giuliano Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez · Substitutes: Musso, Rulli, Senesi, Montiel, Barco, Lo Celso, Palacios, Gonzalez, Almada, De Paul, Paz, Otamendi, Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Medina · Selection surprises: Reece James and Djed Spence both confirmed starting at full-back for England, benching Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly · Giuliano Simeone confirmed starting for Argentina, with Rodrigo De Paul dropping to the bench · Julian Alvarez confirmed over Lautaro Martinez · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Wednesday July 15, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the France/Spain winner in the Final, Sunday July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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