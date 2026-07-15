England vs Argentina Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today - World Cup Predictions

England vs Argentina: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Semifinal 📋 ✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL · KICKOFF IN <1 HOUR Today, Wednesday July 15 2026 · 3:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX England vs Argentina: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Official XIs · James & Spence start · Simeone starts for Argentina 🚨 Double Full-Back Surprise For England · 🚨 De Paul Benched For Argentina Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ ENGLAND CONFIRMED (4-2-3-1): PICKFORD, JAMES, STONES, GUÉHI, SPENCE, RICE, ANDERSON, ROGERS, BELLINGHAM, GORDON, KANE — REECE JAMES AND DJED SPENCE BOTH START AT FULL-BACK, BENCHING BOTH EZRI KONSA AND NICO O'REILLY · DECLAN RICE FULLY RECOVERED AND STARTING · ARGENTINA CONFIRMED (4-4-2): E. MARTÍNEZ, MOLINA, ROMERO, L. MARTÍNEZ, TAGLIAFICO, PAREDES, SIMEONE, FERNÁNDEZ, MAC ALLISTER, MESSI, ÁLVAREZ — GIULIANO SIMEONE CONFIRMED STARTING IN MIDFIELD, RODRIGO DE PAUL DROPS TO THE BENCH ENTIRELY · ÁLVAREZ CONFIRMED OVER LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ UP FRONT FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Confirmed Right Before Kickoff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs Argentina 🇦🇷 · Today · 3PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · FOX England To Advance -130 · Kane Anytime +145 → Final vs FRA/ESP 🚨 The Real Story: Two Genuine Shocks England's confirmed XI holds a bigger surprise than expected — not only does Morgan Rogers start on the right as reported, but Reece James AND Djed Spence both start at full-back, meaning Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly are both benched. Declan Rice, who was subbed off at halftime against Norway with illness, is fully fit and starts alongside Elliot Anderson, who's been specifically tasked with man-marking Messi. On Argentina's side, Julián Álvarez wins the long-running battle with Lautaro Martínez for the striker spot — but the genuine shock is Giuliano Simeone starting in midfield, with Rodrigo De Paul, a mainstay all tournament, dropping to the bench entirely. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England — Confirmed Starting XI 🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Double Full-Back Surprise Thomas Tuchel's confirmed XI holds two genuine surprises at full-back — Reece James and Djed Spence both start, with Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly both dropping to the bench. Rogers gets his reward for a bright cameo against Norway, starting ahead of both Madueke and Saka. Declan Rice is fully recovered and starts alongside Anderson, who's been specifically earmarked to track Messi man-to-man. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · TUCHEL 9 Kane ⭐ ST · Captain · Board's shortest AT price +145 7 Rogers 🚨 RW · Confirmed over Madueke & Saka 10 Bellingham AM · +300 AT 11 Gordon LW · +460 AT 8 Anderson CM · On Messi duty 4 Rice ✅ CM · Fully fit, confirmed 2 James 🚨 RB · Over Konsa 5 Stones CB 6 Guéhi CB 3 Spence 🚨 LB · Over O'Reilly 1 Pickford GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Ezri Konsa 🚨 · Nico O'Reilly 🚨 · Bukayo Saka · Noni Madueke · Marcus Rashford · Kobbie Mainoo · Eberechi Eze · Ivan Toney · Ollie Watkins · Trevoh Chalobah · Dan Burn 🇦🇷 Argentina — Confirmed Starting XI 🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-4-2, De Paul Left Out Lionel Scaloni's confirmed XI resolves the Álvarez-vs-Lautaro battle in Álvarez's favor. The genuine surprise is Giuliano Simeone starting in central midfield, with Rodrigo De Paul — a mainstay throughout this entire tournament — dropping to the bench. 🇦🇷 ARGENTINA · CONFIRMED 4-4-2 · SCALONI 10 Messi ⭐ FW · Captain · +150 AT 9 Álvarez ✅ FW · Confirmed over Lautaro, +250 AT 20 Mac Allister LM 24 E. Fernández CM 17 Simeone 🚨 CM · Confirmed, De Paul benched 5 Paredes RM 26 Molina RB 13 Romero CB 6 L. Martínez CB 3 Tagliafico LB 23 E. Martínez GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Rodrigo De Paul 🚨 · Lautaro Martínez 🚨 · Thiago Almada · Nico González · Giovani Lo Celso · Nico Paz · Valentín Barco · Gonzalo Montiel · Nicolás Otamendi · Facundo Medina 📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Stat Argentina 🇦🇷 4-2-3-1 Formation 4-4-2 Thomas Tuchel Manager Lionel Scaloni Pickford GK E. Martínez James 🚨 · Stones · Guéhi · Spence 🚨 Def Molina · Romero · L. Martínez · Tagliafico Rice ✅ · Anderson Mid Paredes · Simeone 🚨 · E. Fernández · Mac Allister Rogers 🚨 · Bellingham ⭐ · Gordon Attack Messi ⭐ · Álvarez ✅ Kane ⭐ Lone ST (4-4-2, no lone striker) 💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed ✅ KANE, MESSI, BELLINGHAM — confirmed exactly as expected All three confirmed starting with no surprises — their goalscorer props remain the correct read. 🚨 REECE JAMES & MORGAN ROGERS — fresh confirmed opportunities Both starting on the biggest stage of the tournament — genuine value angles if their prices haven't fully adjusted. 🚨 DE PAUL & LAUTARO — fade completely, confirmed benched Any props tied to either should be avoided entirely — Simeone and Álvarez get the nod instead. FanDuel Sportsbook · England vs Argentina · Kickoff In <1 Hour · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Kane AT +145 · Álvarez AT +250 · England To Advance -130 Bet Now Confirmed lineups · England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham (or captain designation TBD), Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane (captain) · Substitutes: Trafford, D. Henderson, O'Reilly, Konsa, Saka, Rashford, Chalobah, Burn, Mainoo, Watkins, Madueke, Eze, Toney · Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Giuliano Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez · Substitutes: Musso, Rulli, Senesi, Montiel, Barco, Lo Celso, Palacios, Gonzalez, Almada, De Paul, Paz, Otamendi, Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Medina · Selection surprises: Reece James and Djed Spence both confirmed starting at full-back for England, benching Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly · Giuliano Simeone confirmed starting for Argentina, with Rodrigo De Paul dropping to the bench · Julian Alvarez confirmed over Lautaro Martinez · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Wednesday July 15, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the France/Spain winner in the Final, Sunday July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.