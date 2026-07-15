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England vs Argentina Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today - World Cup Predictions

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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England vs Argentina Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today - World Cup Predictions
England vs Argentina: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Semifinal
📋
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL · KICKOFF IN <1 HOUR
Today, Wednesday July 15 2026 · 3:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX

England vs Argentina: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Official XIs · James & Spence start · Simeone starts for Argentina

🚨 Double Full-Back Surprise For England · 🚨 De Paul Benched For Argentina
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ ENGLAND CONFIRMED (4-2-3-1): PICKFORD, JAMES, STONES, GUÉHI, SPENCE, RICE, ANDERSON, ROGERS, BELLINGHAM, GORDON, KANE — REECE JAMES AND DJED SPENCE BOTH START AT FULL-BACK, BENCHING BOTH EZRI KONSA AND NICO O'REILLY · DECLAN RICE FULLY RECOVERED AND STARTING · ARGENTINA CONFIRMED (4-4-2): E. MARTÍNEZ, MOLINA, ROMERO, L. MARTÍNEZ, TAGLIAFICO, PAREDES, SIMEONE, FERNÁNDEZ, MAC ALLISTER, MESSI, ÁLVAREZ — GIULIANO SIMEONE CONFIRMED STARTING IN MIDFIELD, RODRIGO DE PAUL DROPS TO THE BENCH ENTIRELY · ÁLVAREZ CONFIRMED OVER LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ UP FRONT
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Confirmed Right Before Kickoff
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs Argentina 🇦🇷 · Today · 3PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · FOX
England To Advance -130 · Kane Anytime +145
→ Final vs FRA/ESP
🚨
The Real Story: Two Genuine Shocks
England's confirmed XI holds a bigger surprise than expected — not only does Morgan Rogers start on the right as reported, but Reece James AND Djed Spence both start at full-back, meaning Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly are both benched. Declan Rice, who was subbed off at halftime against Norway with illness, is fully fit and starts alongside Elliot Anderson, who's been specifically tasked with man-marking Messi. On Argentina's side, Julián Álvarez wins the long-running battle with Lautaro Martínez for the striker spot — but the genuine shock is Giuliano Simeone starting in midfield, with Rodrigo De Paul, a mainstay all tournament, dropping to the bench entirely.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England — Confirmed Starting XI

🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Double Full-Back Surprise

Thomas Tuchel's confirmed XI holds two genuine surprises at full-back — Reece James and Djed Spence both start, with Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly both dropping to the bench. Rogers gets his reward for a bright cameo against Norway, starting ahead of both Madueke and Saka. Declan Rice is fully recovered and starts alongside Anderson, who's been specifically earmarked to track Messi man-to-man.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · TUCHEL
9
Kane ⭐
ST · Captain · Board's shortest AT price +145
7
Rogers 🚨
RW · Confirmed over Madueke & Saka
10
Bellingham
AM · +300 AT
11
Gordon
LW · +460 AT
8
Anderson
CM · On Messi duty
4
Rice ✅
CM · Fully fit, confirmed
2
James 🚨
RB · Over Konsa
5
Stones
CB
6
Guéhi
CB
3
Spence 🚨
LB · Over O'Reilly
1
Pickford
GK
Confirmed benched (not starting)
Ezri Konsa 🚨 · Nico O'Reilly 🚨 · Bukayo Saka · Noni Madueke · Marcus Rashford · Kobbie Mainoo · Eberechi Eze · Ivan Toney · Ollie Watkins · Trevoh Chalobah · Dan Burn

🇦🇷 Argentina — Confirmed Starting XI

🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-4-2, De Paul Left Out

Lionel Scaloni's confirmed XI resolves the Álvarez-vs-Lautaro battle in Álvarez's favor. The genuine surprise is Giuliano Simeone starting in central midfield, with Rodrigo De Paul — a mainstay throughout this entire tournament — dropping to the bench.

🇦🇷 ARGENTINA · CONFIRMED 4-4-2 · SCALONI
10
Messi ⭐
FW · Captain · +150 AT
9
Álvarez ✅
FW · Confirmed over Lautaro, +250 AT
20
Mac Allister
LM
24
E. Fernández
CM
17
Simeone 🚨
CM · Confirmed, De Paul benched
5
Paredes
RM
26
Molina
RB
13
Romero
CB
6
L. Martínez
CB
3
Tagliafico
LB
23
E. Martínez
GK
Confirmed benched (not starting)
Rodrigo De Paul 🚨 · Lautaro Martínez 🚨 · Thiago Almada · Nico González · Giovani Lo Celso · Nico Paz · Valentín Barco · Gonzalo Montiel · Nicolás Otamendi · Facundo Medina

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
Stat
Argentina 🇦🇷
4-2-3-1
Formation
4-4-2
Thomas Tuchel
Manager
Lionel Scaloni
Pickford
GK
E. Martínez
James 🚨 · Stones · Guéhi · Spence 🚨
Def
Molina · Romero · L. Martínez · Tagliafico
Rice ✅ · Anderson
Mid
Paredes · Simeone 🚨 · E. Fernández · Mac Allister
Rogers 🚨 · Bellingham ⭐ · Gordon
Attack
Messi ⭐ · Álvarez ✅
Kane ⭐
Lone ST
(4-4-2, no lone striker)
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
✅ KANE, MESSI, BELLINGHAM — confirmed exactly as expected
All three confirmed starting with no surprises — their goalscorer props remain the correct read.
🚨 REECE JAMES & MORGAN ROGERS — fresh confirmed opportunities
Both starting on the biggest stage of the tournament — genuine value angles if their prices haven't fully adjusted.
🚨 DE PAUL & LAUTARO — fade completely, confirmed benched
Any props tied to either should be avoided entirely — Simeone and Álvarez get the nod instead.
FanDuel Sportsbook · England vs Argentina · Kickoff In <1 Hour · Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Kane AT +145 · Álvarez AT +250 · England To Advance -130
Bet Now

Confirmed lineups · England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham (or captain designation TBD), Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane (captain) · Substitutes: Trafford, D. Henderson, O'Reilly, Konsa, Saka, Rashford, Chalobah, Burn, Mainoo, Watkins, Madueke, Eze, Toney · Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Giuliano Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez · Substitutes: Musso, Rulli, Senesi, Montiel, Barco, Lo Celso, Palacios, Gonzalez, Almada, De Paul, Paz, Otamendi, Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Medina · Selection surprises: Reece James and Djed Spence both confirmed starting at full-back for England, benching Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly · Giuliano Simeone confirmed starting for Argentina, with Rodrigo De Paul dropping to the bench · Julian Alvarez confirmed over Lautaro Martinez · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Wednesday July 15, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the France/Spain winner in the Final, Sunday July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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