Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Prediction, Odds, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets

⚡ SPAIN OUTCLASSED FRANCE 2-0 IN THE SEMIFINAL, ENTERING THE FINAL UNBEATEN IN 36 STRAIGHT MATCHES — ONE SHY OF THE ALL-TIME RECORD ARGENTINA THEMSELVES SET FROM 2019-2022 · ARGENTINA SURVIVED ANOTHER DRAMATIC KNOCKOUT BATTLE TO ELIMINATE ENGLAND · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +440 · UNDER 2.5 GOALS FAVORED AT -170 · LIKELY LIONEL MESSI'S FINAL WORLD CUP AT AGE 39

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final · Sunday, July 19 · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · FOX 🇪🇸 Spain vs 🇦🇷 Argentina Spain: Unbeaten In 36 Defending Champions To Lift the Cup ESP -156 ARG +136 Moneyline (90 min) ESP +130 · Draw +190 · ARG +270 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -116 U2.5 -170 Correct Score 1-1 +440

📖 Final Preview

This is a genuinely fitting way to close out the tournament — Spain, its most consistent side from start to finish, against Argentina, the defending champions carried almost single-handedly by a 39-year-old Lionel Messi in what's very likely his final World Cup. Spain's path here has been described as "drama-free": a surprise opening draw with Cape Verde aside, they eased through the group, then needed late Mikel Merino magic to eliminate Portugal (90th minute) and Belgium (88th minute) in back-to-back knockout rounds before completely outclassing France 2-0 in the semifinal. They enter Sunday unbeaten in 36 straight matches — one shy of the all-time record Argentina themselves set between 2019 and 2022, which sets up a fitting subplot: a Spain win or draw here breaks a record currently held by their opponent.

Argentina's road, by contrast, has been anything but drama-free. After cruising through the group stage, they needed extra time to survive Cape Verde's shock attempt at one of the tournament's biggest-ever upsets, trailed Egypt 2-0 with barely 10 minutes left before an incredible late comeback, needed extra time again against Switzerland, and survived another dramatic knockout battle to eliminate England in the semifinal. Through it all, Messi has been directly responsible for 10 of Argentina's 17 tournament goals — scoring or assisting on a night-in, night-out basis to paper over what's been a genuinely porous defensive record. Tactically, Argentina has largely abandoned width in favor of a narrow 4-4-2 diamond shape that packs six players into central areas around Messi.

The obvious concern for Spain is history: despite their remarkable unbeaten run, they've won just one of five career World Cup penalty shootouts, and lost last year's Nations League final on spot kicks. If this final is as tight as the odds suggest, that record could matter.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇪🇸 Spain ❌ Yeremy Pino — still out, collarbone/AC sprain ❌ Víctor Muñoz — hasn't featured, calf injury ✅ Rodri & Lamine Yamal — both found match rhythm as the tournament progressed ✅ Otherwise fully healthy 🇦🇷 Argentina ⚠️ Facundo Medina — calf issue, has missed recent knockouts ✅ Lionel Messi — fine after a facial knock vs Switzerland ✅ Cristian Romero — returned from a group-stage knee injury ⚠️ Defense has looked porous throughout the knockouts

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 GK Unai Simón DEF Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella MID Rodri · Pedri ATT Lamine Yamal ⭐ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena Mikel Merino a proven super-sub threat off the bench 🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2 Diamond GK Emiliano Martínez DEF Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico MID (DIAMOND) Leandro Paredes · Enzo Fernández · Alexis Mac Allister ATT Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Julián Álvarez Giuliano Simeone and Rodrigo De Paul both live options in midfield

📊 Key Stats & Context

Tournament Records · Golden Boot Race · Form Spain's unbeaten run entering the final 36 straight matches Argentina's all-time unbeaten record (2019-22) 37 matches — Spain's target tonight Messi's involvement in Argentina's 17 goals 10 goals/assists — nearly 60% Spain's career WC penalty shootout record Just 1 win from 5 Semifinal results Spain 2-0 France · Argentina def. England

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Spain To Lift the Cup The tournament's most consistent side, unbeaten in 36 straight matches and coming off a dominant semifinal shutout of France · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -156 $15.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Draw 1-1 A genuine reflection of how tight finals tend to be, even between sides of different overall quality +440 $10→$54 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Spain's Defense Has Been Elite Under 2.5 Total Goals Spain's defense has been the tournament's best, and finals tend to be cagier, more cautious affairs than earlier rounds -170 $17→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Messi's Individual Threat Remains Real Both Teams to Score — Yes Even against an elite Spanish defense, Messi has been directly responsible for nearly 60% of Argentina's tournament goals -116 $11.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · A Cagey, Cautious Opening Half-Time Result — Draw The board's favorite at the break — finals tend to start tentatively as both sides feel each other out -110 $11→$10 profit

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Spain to lift the Cup + Both Teams to Score Yes + Under 2.5 total goals Builds on Spain's clear favorite status, Messi's proven individual threat even against elite defenses, and the expectation of a tight, controlled final. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Lift the Cup" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Spain vs Argentina · World Cup Final · Sunday Spain 2–1 Argentina Spain's superior overall quality and control ultimately proves decisive, but Messi provides a fitting individual moment for what's very likely his final World Cup appearance, keeping Argentina in it until the end. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH Spain has been the most complete team in this tournament from start to finish, and their dominant semifinal win over France is a genuine statement. Argentina's path has been far more chaotic, and their defense has looked shaky throughout — but with Messi playing what's almost certainly his final World Cup match, and a proven ability to produce something out of nothing, this is far from a formality. Spain's own history with penalty shootouts is the one thing that could genuinely work against them if this goes the distance.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Final · Spain vs Argentina · Sunday July 19 · MetLife Stadium Bet the World Cup Final on FanDuel Spain -156 to lift the Cup · BTTS Yes -116 · Under 2.5 -170

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Lift the Cup (reg+ET+pens): Spain -156 / Argentina +136 · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain +130 / Draw +190 / Argentina +270 · 2 Up Early Payout: Spain +120 / Draw +190 / Argentina +250 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +500, Draw 0-0 +750, Argentina 0-1 +800, Spain 2-0 +1000, Draw 1-1 +440, Argentina 0-2 +2000, Spain 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +1300, Argentina 1-2 +1100, Spain 3-0 +2500 · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · O/U 1.5: -230 / +184 · O/U 2.5: +138 / -170 · O/U 3.5: +370 / -520 · Half-Time Result: Spain +185 / Draw -110 / Argentina +310 · 1st Half O/U 0.5 Goals: -180 / +140 · Spain beat France 2-0 in the semifinal · Argentina defeated England in the semifinal · Yeremy Pino and Victor Munoz both out for Spain · Facundo Medina a doubt for Argentina · Lionel Messi fine after a facial knock vs Switzerland · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Sunday, July 19, 2026 · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER