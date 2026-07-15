Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Prediction, Odds, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets
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Spain vs Argentina: The World Cup Final
Prediction, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets · Likely Messi's Final World Cup · FanDuel odds
📖 Final Preview
This is a genuinely fitting way to close out the tournament — Spain, its most consistent side from start to finish, against Argentina, the defending champions carried almost single-handedly by a 39-year-old Lionel Messi in what's very likely his final World Cup. Spain's path here has been described as "drama-free": a surprise opening draw with Cape Verde aside, they eased through the group, then needed late Mikel Merino magic to eliminate Portugal (90th minute) and Belgium (88th minute) in back-to-back knockout rounds before completely outclassing France 2-0 in the semifinal. They enter Sunday unbeaten in 36 straight matches — one shy of the all-time record Argentina themselves set between 2019 and 2022, which sets up a fitting subplot: a Spain win or draw here breaks a record currently held by their opponent.
Argentina's road, by contrast, has been anything but drama-free. After cruising through the group stage, they needed extra time to survive Cape Verde's shock attempt at one of the tournament's biggest-ever upsets, trailed Egypt 2-0 with barely 10 minutes left before an incredible late comeback, needed extra time again against Switzerland, and survived another dramatic knockout battle to eliminate England in the semifinal. Through it all, Messi has been directly responsible for 10 of Argentina's 17 tournament goals — scoring or assisting on a night-in, night-out basis to paper over what's been a genuinely porous defensive record. Tactically, Argentina has largely abandoned width in favor of a narrow 4-4-2 diamond shape that packs six players into central areas around Messi.
The obvious concern for Spain is history: despite their remarkable unbeaten run, they've won just one of five career World Cup penalty shootouts, and lost last year's Nations League final on spot kicks. If this final is as tight as the odds suggest, that record could matter.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
📊 Key Stats & Context
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Lift the Cup (reg+ET+pens): Spain -156 / Argentina +136 · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain +130 / Draw +190 / Argentina +270 · 2 Up Early Payout: Spain +120 / Draw +190 / Argentina +250 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +500, Draw 0-0 +750, Argentina 0-1 +800, Spain 2-0 +1000, Draw 1-1 +440, Argentina 0-2 +2000, Spain 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +1300, Argentina 1-2 +1100, Spain 3-0 +2500 · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · O/U 1.5: -230 / +184 · O/U 2.5: +138 / -170 · O/U 3.5: +370 / -520 · Half-Time Result: Spain +185 / Draw -110 / Argentina +310 · 1st Half O/U 0.5 Goals: -180 / +140 · Spain beat France 2-0 in the semifinal · Argentina defeated England in the semifinal · Yeremy Pino and Victor Munoz both out for Spain · Facundo Medina a doubt for Argentina · Lionel Messi fine after a facial knock vs Switzerland · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Sunday, July 19, 2026 · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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