British Open DFS Picks: Golf DFS Strategy, Sleepers and Best Plays for This Week

It’s British Open Week! The season’s final major is upon us as the 2026 Open Championship tees off early Thursday morning at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England

Which players should you target in FanDuel PGA DFS this week? Let's dive in.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

British Open Golf DFS Picks, Sleepers, Advice

Scottie Scheffler ($13,400)

It's hard to build a DFS lineup without considering the world's No. 1 player.

Scheffler enters as the defending Open champion and remains the best tee-to-green player in golf. He ranks among the PGA Tour leaders in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, Strokes Gained: Approach, Greens in Regulation, and Bogey Avoidance — exactly the profile you want on a demanding links course.

Although he missed the cut at last week's Genesis Scottish Open, that was his first missed cut in years and doesn't change the long-term outlook. His ability to consistently create birdie chances while avoiding big numbers gives him arguably the highest floor in the field, and maybe there’s a chance last week’s missed cut makes him slightly less popular than usual — emphasis on maybe.

Tommy Fleetwood ($12,100)

Fleetwood rates out as one of the strongest DFS plays on the board.

Few players are more comfortable on links golf than the Englishman, and this week carries extra motivation with Royal Birkdale located near his hometown.

Fleetwood has posted five top-10 finishes this season and owns multiple excellent Open Championship results, including a runner-up finish and another top-five.

Statistically, Fleetwood excels in driving accuracy, approach play and scrambling — three areas that become even more valuable when conditions get difficult.

The top of the salary pool is loaded with quality options, and Fleetwood is someone I am prioritizing this week.

Jordan Spieth ($9,800)

Few golfers have a better Open Championship résumé than Spieth.

He won the Claret Jug the last time Royal Birkdale hosted The Open in 2017, showcasing the imagination and creativity that have made him one of golf's best links players. His exceptional short game allows him to save pars from tricky situations, a critical skill when the wind begins blowing.

Spieth also ranks among the better players in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and Scrambling, making him a solid midrange option if scoring conditions become difficult.

Corey Conners ($9,200)

Conners is one of my core plays this week, and I think his statistical profile is perfect for DFS.

The Canadian continues to rank among the PGA Tour's best iron players, routinely finishing near the top in Strokes Gained: Approach and Greens in Regulation. When his putter is merely average, he's capable of contending.

Royal Birkdale rewards players who consistently find fairways and hit quality approach shots, making Conners an excellent mid-tier option with top-10 upside.

He’s also in good form after a challenging start to the season, posting a T7 and T23 in two of his last three outings.

Rasmus Højgaard ($8,400)

One of my favorite salary-saving options this week is Højgaard.

The young Dane has become increasingly comfortable against elite fields while showing plenty of upside on links layouts. He possesses above-average driving distance while improving his iron play, making him an intriguing tournament option.

His aggressive style creates birdie opportunities, and if the putter cooperates, he has the ceiling to outperform this salary significantly.

British Open predictions and picks for this week.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.