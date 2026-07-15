British Open Predictions: Picks and Best Bets for the 2026 Open Championship

The Open Picks at a Glance

The 2026 Open Championship starts early Thursday morning at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Using the Open Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets stand out for this week’s tournament?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

British Open Predictions and Picks

Rory enters this week in excellent form and has quietly become one of the most consistent Open Championship performers of the past decade.

The Masters champion has finished inside the top 10 in eight of his last 10 Open Championship appearances, and his ability to shape shots in windy conditions remains among the best in the world. He also arrives after another encouraging performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, historically a solid indicator for Open success.

Statistically, McIlroy checks every important box:

Among the PGA Tour leaders in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee

Elite Driving Distance, allowing him to attack longer par 4s

Continues to rank near the top of professional golf in Birdie Average

One of the strongest long-iron players in the field

Royal Birkdale rewards players who can separate themselves off the tee without sacrificing accuracy, and few players combine power and control as well as McIlroy.

In my eyes, this is one of best numbers on the board — even if it is a bit shorter than it was earlier in the week.

Fleetwood grew up in northwest England and has long been regarded as one of the premier links golfers in the world. His low-ball flight, elite scrambling ability and patience make him an ideal fit whenever The Open visits traditional seaside courses.

While he is still chasing his first major championship, Fleetwood has built an outstanding Open résumé with multiple top-10 finishes, and he consistently gains strokes around the greens when conditions become difficult.

His statistical profile fits Birkdale well:

Excellent Driving Accuracy

Top-tier Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strong Bogey Avoidance

One of the better iron players from 175-225 yards

With home support and one of the most complete links games in golf, Fleetwood is an excellent outright value.

Rahm's odds stand out considering both his talent level and Open Championship pedigree.

Over the past several years, he's consistently contended on links courses thanks to his penetrating ball flight and ability to control distance in windy conditions. He has also posted several high finishes in The Open while rarely beating himself with mistakes.

This season, Rahm has remained one of the most statistically complete players in the world:

Elite Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green

Excellent Greens in Regulation Percentage

One of golf's best Approach players

Strong scrambling numbers when he misses greens

If conditions become more difficult over the weekend, Rahm's patient style and ability to grind through challenging stretches should become even more valuable.

If you're looking beyond the favorites, MacIntyre checks some boxes.

The Scot has developed into one of the premier links specialists in the world, and few players are more comfortable shaping shots through heavy coastal winds. He has already proven he can contend in majors and routinely gains strokes with both his irons and short game on links layouts.

His strengths include:

Elite links-course experience

Excellent scrambling

Strong iron play

Comfortable playing in difficult weather

He’s also coming off a T3 at the Scottish Open, so the arrow is pointing up on MacIntyre.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.