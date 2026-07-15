New Casino Games Spotlight: Hypernova Megaways

Hypernova Megaways leads you into outer space with dazzling gems floating through space. It’s an online casino real money slot with six reels. Plus, there’s an additional reel on top to increase the chances of winning. With 4 fixed jackpots among its many features, this extraterrestrial game surely excites players.

As far as modern slots go, Hypernova Megaways' RTP of 96.10% is spot on. Its medium volatility makes it fun for players who prefer balanced risk levels. Hypernova Megaways has 117,649 ways to win, indicating high rewards.

The bet size of 0.40 to 60 is suitable for a wide range of players. Get ready to come across features like the wild, scatter and trophy bonuses. Read on to learn how to play Hypernova Megaways at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Hypernova Megaways

No one, not even complete novices, will find it difficult playing Hypernova Megaways. It is played on a 6-reel layout with an extra reel on top. There are a maximum of 117,649 ways to win on each spin. On reels 2, 3, 4, and 5, the top reel augments the reel directly above it with a symbol. With or without the top reel, each reel may hold a maximum of 7 symbols.

Before each spin, choose your desired stake. You can adjust the game's bet size to fit your budget. Bets start from 0.40 to 60. What you see as the fixed amount is the amount you chose to wager. To start the spin, tap the play button after you've set your bet.

Autoplay, which allows for up to 100 rounds of consecutive automated spinning, is also available. Megaways, rather than set paylines, are used in the game. There are a maximum of 117,649 possible winning combinations due to its dynamic mechanic.

When similar symbols appear on adjacent reels starting from the leftmost reel, a winning combination forms. The reels will cascade after each winning combination. A payout causes the winning symbols to vanish. Afterwards, new symbols descend into the vacant areas. The cascade continues as long as there are winning combinations until no more wins appear.

Hypernova Megaways Slot Visuals and Sounds

The Hypernova Megaways slot has a bright cosmic theme. Deep blue and orange dominate the display. The background is a galaxy, teeming with stars. Bright nebula clouds create impressive depth behind the reels.

The reels are housed in futuristic-looking, light-blue frames. Their see-through edges harmonize with their cosmic setting. The reels feature precious stones in brilliant colors. Each stone reflects light beautifully, giving it a luxurious look.

In the top left corner, you can see a row of large bonus counters. To make their point even more clear, they use luminous lettering and trophy symbols. The Megaways counter sits above the reels inside a futuristic panel. The current number of winning possibilities is shown clearly.

On the right side, you'll see a sizable spin button. The menu option, designed for easy access, lies beneath it. Displayed across the bottom panel is information like the balance, win, and total bet. These elements are still easy to see without taking attention away from the game itself.

Hypernova Megaway’s presentation is sleek and completely engrossing with each spin. An excellent complement to the vibrant theme is the soothing soundtrack. When the reels land, you'll hear a gentle thump. An explosion sound indicates that a winning combination has been triggered. All of the design works together to create a captivating experience.

Special Features of Hypernova Megaway

Below are a few things that make this online slot real money game fun to play:

Wild

The purple symbol with the word “Wild” serves as the wild symbol. With the exception of Scatter, the Wild can stand in for any symbol. Only on the top horizontal reel can you find this symbol.

Bonus Respins

Bonus Respins activates with 6 or more scatters. Three respins are granted when it triggers. The remaining positions rotate while all scatter symbols are held.

When new Scatters appear, they retain their position, and respins reset to three. When the number of respins reaches zero, the respin ends. Additionally, it ends when Scatter symbols occupy all visible spaces on the reels.

Every Scatter symbol pays out a bonus or prize after the respins are over. It is possible to receive multiple Silver and Bronze bonus rewards in a single feature. You can only win Gold and Platinum bonus prizes once every feature.

2000x the amount bet is the platinum bonus. The gold bonus reward is worth 250x the entire bet. There is a silver bonus prize of 50x the entire bet. 10x the amount bet is the bronze bonus reward. Prizes that do not come with bonuses can be anywhere from 1x to 100x the entire bet.

Bonus prizes in this online casino real money slot aren’t progressive. You can play bonus respins at the same stake as the spin that activated them. In bonus respins, Wild symbols won't show up. The symbol pays displayed in the paytable are not paid during bonus respins.

Is Hypernova Megaways a Good Slot?

Hypernova Megaways is ReelPlay's first Megaways slot, and it’s worth a shot. The Hypernova Megaways slot, compared to other slots, has a few unique features players will love. Cascading reels are a big part of Hypernova Megaways' allure. On each spin, it has the potential to trigger several wins.

Hypernova Megaways has high chances for lucrative payouts because of its 117,649 ways to win. With each win comes the possibility of a domino effect of more wins. Jackpot prizes of astronomical magnitude are waiting to be earned.

Beginner players can pick up the ropes fast. The rotating reel layouts and extra features give experienced players depth. Try your hand at Hypernova Megaways at FanDuel Casino for real money rewards.

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