England vs Argentina World Cup Prop Bet Guide: Best Prop Bets Today

How each market works · Our top picks · All odds FanDuel

⚡ GENUINELY THE TIGHTEST TIE OF THE TOURNAMENT: ALL THREE MONEYLINE OUTCOMES CLUSTERED CLOSELY TOGETHER · MORGAN ROGERS CONFIRMED STARTING OVER SAKA FOR ENGLAND · JORDAN HENDERSON RULED OUT FOR THE REST OF THE TOURNAMENT · ARGENTINA FULLY HEALTHY · KICKOFF 3PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs Argentina 🇦🇷 · 3PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · FOX First meeting since 2005 · Winner faces France/Spain in the Final → Final Jul 19

This guide walks through every major FanDuel market for today's semifinal, explains how each one settles, and highlights our top picks along the way. Reasonable experts have split down the middle on this one, and the odds reflect it — genuinely one of the tightest matches of the entire tournament.

1️⃣ Moneyline & To Qualify — Who Wins?

How it works: The 3-way moneyline covers only the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. "To Qualify" covers who advances across regulation, extra time, and penalties if needed, which is why its odds don't need a draw option. 3-Way Moneyline (90 min) ENG +165 / Draw +190 / ARG +200 To Qualify (reg + ET + pens) ENG -130 / ARG +114

✅ Our Pick: England To Qualify (-130) The narrowest of favorites, backed by squad depth and a settled defensive plan against Messi — but this is genuinely close to a coin flip.

2️⃣ Anytime & First Goalscorer — Who Scores?

How it works: Anytime Goalscorer pays out if your player scores at any point during 90 minutes plus stoppage time. First Goalscorer is a single-winner market — only whoever scores the match's opening goal cashes, which is why the payouts are considerably bigger for the same names. Anytime: Kane / Messi +145 / +150 Anytime: Lautaro / Álvarez / Bellingham +240 / +250 / +300 Anytime: Morgan Rogers +500 First Goalscorer: Kane / Messi +380 / +400 First Goalscorer: No Goalscorer +750

✅ Our Pick: Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer (+145) The board's shortest price, now sitting marginally ahead of Messi — a genuine signal of confidence in England's confirmed attacking setup.

💡 Value Angle: Morgan Rogers Confirmed starting ahead of both Madueke and Saka — a fresh opportunity at +500 that wasn't priced this prominently before today's lineup news broke.

3️⃣ Both Teams to Score — How Many Goals?

How it works: A simple yes/no question — does each side find the net at least once during the 90 minutes? Both Teams to Score: Yes / No -116 / -110

✅ Our Pick: Both Teams to Score Yes (-116) A near coin-flip market, but a fully healthy Argentina attack against England's own confirmed scoring threats tips this marginally toward Yes.

4️⃣ Correct Score — The Big-Payout Market

How it works: You're picking the exact final score after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Biggest payouts, lowest hit rate — treat it as a smaller stake even on your best-supported pick. England 1-0 / Draw 0-0 / Argentina 0-1 +650 / +750 / +650 Draw 1-1 ⭐ (board's shortest) +460 England 2-0 / Argentina 0-2 +1200 / +1500 England 2-1 / Draw 2-2 / Argentina 1-2 +900 / +1300 / +1000

✅ Our Pick: Draw, 1-1 (+460) Genuinely the shortest exact scoreline on the entire board — a direct reflection of how evenly matched this semifinal is expected to be.

📋 Full Goalscorer Reference Board

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min Only Kane · Messi +145 · +150 Lautaro · Álvarez +240 · +250 Bellingham · Rashford · Gordon +300 · +420 · +460 Saka · Rogers · E. Fernández +480 · +500 · +650

📊 Guide Summary — Building A Ticket Safest Single Bet England To Advance (-130) The narrowest of favorites, backed by squad depth in a genuinely coin-flip match. Best Combined Read BTTS Yes + Correct Score Draw 1-1 Two markets telling the exact same story — both teams score, and it's razor-close throughout. Best Value Prop Morgan Rogers Anytime Goalscorer (+500) A fresh confirmed starting role on the biggest stage of his career — genuine upside at this price. ⚠️ Correct score and first goalscorer settle on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · England vs Argentina · Today · 3PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Bet All Markets on FanDuel Now England -130 · Correct score 1-1 +460 · Kane anytime +145

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England +165 / Draw +190 / Argentina +200 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -130 / Argentina +114 · Anytime Goalscorer: Kane +145, Messi +150, Lautaro +240, Alvarez +250, Bellingham +300, Rashford +420, Gordon +460, Saka +480, Rogers +500 · First Goalscorer: Kane +380, Messi +400, Alvarez +650, Lautaro +650, No Goalscorer +750, Bellingham +750 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +650, Draw 0-0 +750, Argentina 0-1 +650, England 2-0 +1200, Draw 1-1 +460, Argentina 0-2 +1500, England 2-1 +900, Draw 2-2 +1300, Argentina 1-2 +1000 · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · Morgan Rogers confirmed starting over Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka · Jordan Henderson ruled out for the rest of the tournament · Argentina fully healthy · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Wednesday July 15, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the France/Spain winner in the Final, Sunday July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER