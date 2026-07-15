MLB Betting: 3 Best MLB Futures Bets to Make During the Break

The 2026 MLB season is set to resume play on Thursday with a single game before the rest of the league plays on Friday.

With a brief pause in play, it’s a good time to check out futures odds. Let’s dive into the futures markets and look at some of the best bets to make before the second half.

Please note: All MLB odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

Best MLB Futures Bets, Picks and Predictions

This is my favorite futures bet ahead of the second half.

For starters, Rice certainly has the numbers to be worthy of taking home the MVP. Through 390 plate appearances, Rice has racked up 29 jacks, 68 RBI and a .408 wOBA. He’s absolutely mauling right-handed pitchers, posting a .432 wOBA in the split.

Rice also has some narratives working in his favor. This is his first time contending for an MVP, and sometimes a fresh face appeals to voters. He’s also been the main guy for the New York Yankees with Aaron Judge missing a lot of time. Oh, and Rice plays for a team that is 12 games over .500, which doesn’t hurt.

Also, I’m not super scared of any of the main competitors in the AL MVP market. Yordan Alvarez (-165) is the frontrunner, and while Yordan is having a massive year, he hasn’t been a pillar of health in his career and is on a team that is four games under .500. Team success (or a lack of it) could hold back Bobby Witt Jr. (+500) as the Kansas City Royals are a last-place squad. Junior Caminero (+450) worries me the most as the Tampa Bay Rays could edge out the Yanks for the AL East crown.

All in all, I think Rice checks some boxes and is a very real threat to win the AL MVP, something that’s not fully reflected in his +1600 odds.

AL Central 2026 Winner AL Central 2026 Winner Chicago White Sox +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Just like we all predicted at the start of the season, the Chicago White Sox are contending for a division title.

Sarcasm aside, the White Sox are legit, and I don’t think they should be underdogs to the Cleveland Guardians (-105).

As things stand, Chicago is deadlocked with Cleveland atop the AL Central. But the White Sox own the superior run differential (+35 to Cleveland’s -2) and just flat out look like the better squad on paper.

Fangraphs projects the two teams to be basically dead even the rest of the way, with the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins not far behind. It’s shaping up as a four-team race, and while that creates volatility, I’m drawn to Chicago at these odds as the White Sox have been good and just got back star masher Munetaka Murakami, who missed time with an injury.

AL West 2026 Winner AL West 2026 Winner Seattle Mariners -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are battling it out in a three-team race in the AL West. Texas has a 1.5-game lead over Seattle and a 3.0-game lead over the Astros. I like the Mariners to ultimately prevail.

Despite being 1.5 games back of Texas, Seattle has played the best ball among AL West teams. The Mariners have produced a +16 run differential — well in front of the marks of the Astros (-47) and Rangers (-15). The M’s have been a little unlucky not to have a better record while both Texas and Houston are a little fortunate to have the records they have.

Although Seattle’s offense usually leaves us wanting more (25th in wOBA), their pitching staff is elite. The Mariners’ starters rank first in Fangraphs’ WAR, third in xFIP (3.71) and fourth in strikeout rate (24.1%). Their staff is deep, and they have Kade Anderson — maybe the top pitching prospect in the game — waiting in the wings. Given that Anderson has a 1.84 FIP and 41.4% K rate in Double-A, he’ll likely be up sooner rather than later, even if he’s used out of the ‘pen.

Fangraphs projects Seattle to go 65-36 the rest of the way and to win the division by two games over Texas (with Houston five back). The Mariners’ play thus far and the level of starting pitching they can put on the bump each day makes their -120 AL West odds appealing.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.