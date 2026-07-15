British Open First Round Leader Picks, Best Bets and Odds

First Round Leader Picks at a Glance

The 2026 Open Championship is nearly here, with the tourney teeing off early Thursday morning at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Using the British Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let’s dive into the First Round Leader Market

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

British Open First Round Leader Picks, Odds

Player Odds Rory McIlroy +2000 Scottie Scheffler +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +3000 Jon Rahm +3300 Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 Viktor Hovland +4000 Robert MacIntyre +4500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Hovland checks some boxes for a first-round leader wager.

The Norwegian enters the week in outstanding form after winning the Travelers Championship and following it with a T13 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open. His ball-striking has been among the best on Tour, and when his irons heat up, he's capable of going low in a single round.

Hovland has also become much more comfortable on links courses, recording multiple top-15 finishes at The Open in recent years. He doesn't necessarily need four great rounds to cash this ticket — just one hot day with the irons and putter.

Few players have more momentum entering Royal Birkdale than Min Woo Lee.

Lee finished runner-up at last week's Genesis Scottish Open after previously winning the event, proving once again that his game translates well to links golf. His combination of length off the tee and creativity around the greens makes him dangerous whenever conditions become unpredictable.

Lee is also one of the streakiest scorers in the field. When the putter gets hot, he can make birdies in bunches, making him a solid first-round leader candidate.

If you're looking for a looooong longshot, Haotong Li catches my eye.

Li has quietly built a reputation as a player who can go low at The Open. Last year, he held a share of the first-round lead at Royal Portrush and wound up finishing fourth in the 2025 Open. He also played well the last time The Open was held at Royal Birkdale in 2017, posting a bogey-free seven-under-par 63 in the final round to finish in solo third place.

His aggressive style makes him volatile over four rounds, but that volatility can be a good thing in this market. He isn't afraid to attack flags, and if the putter heats up, Li can post a great score.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.