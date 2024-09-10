Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (82-61) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | SF: (-100)

MIL: (-118) | SF: (-100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170)

MIL: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 5-8, 4.62 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 0-0, 3.41 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Landen Roupp. Civale's team is 12-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Civale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-9. Roupp's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51.1%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -100 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Giants. The Brewers are +140 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -170.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Giants on Sept. 10 is 7.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 46, or 56.8%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 42-28 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 73 of their 142 opportunities.

The Brewers are 75-67-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 62 total times this season. They've gone 27-35 in those games.

San Francisco is 19-30 (winning only 38.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Giants have played in 142 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-66-4).

The Giants have collected a 68-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.9% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Willy Adames has 137 hits, which ranks first among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .251 with 59 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .470.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 27th in slugging.

William Contreras has a slash line of .278/.358/.463 this season and a team-best OPS of .821.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Jackson Chourio has collected 124 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Brice Turang has seven home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has an on-base percentage of .334 and a slugging percentage of .451. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .251.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 74th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Chapman brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Heliot Ramos paces his team with 111 hits. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is currently 32nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Michael Conforto is batting .231 with 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski has 13 doubles, nine triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .236.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

8/29/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/28/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/26/2023: 15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/25/2023: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/7/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/6/2023: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/5/2023: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.