Brewers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, up against the Oakland Athletics.

Brewers vs Athletics Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (73-54) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-73)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-134) | OAK: (+114)

MIL: (-134) | OAK: (+114) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

MIL: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 4-8, 4.78 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 10-8, 4.15 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Aaron Civale (4-8) against the Athletics and JP Sears (10-8). Civale's team is 10-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Civale's team has a record of 5-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics are 16-9-0 ATS in Sears' 25 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 21 of Sears' starts this season, and they went 8-13 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (56.6%)

Brewers vs Athletics Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +114 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Athletics Spread

The Brewers are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +122 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -146.

Brewers vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Athletics on August 23, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Brewers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (57.6%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 24 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 126 opportunities.

In 126 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 66-60-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 42 of the 111 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Oakland has a record of 29-60 (32.6%).

The Athletics have played in 127 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-70-2).

The Athletics have put together a 67-60-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 140 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .470. He's batting .287.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 20th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Contreras will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Willy Adames has 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 76th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang is batting .256 with a .361 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Jackson Chourio is batting .273 with a .318 OBP and 56 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Chourio has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a triple and two RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has totaled 117 hits with a .362 on-base percentage and a .561 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .287.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 17th and he is seventh in slugging.

JJ Bleday is hitting .243 with 33 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 90th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .225 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 32 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .242.

