Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (79-66) vs. Washington Nationals (64-80)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-166) | WSH: (+140)

ATL: (-166) | WSH: (+140) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120)

ATL: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 9-8, 3.35 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 9-12, 4.28 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Max Fried (9-8, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (9-12, 4.28 ERA). When Fried starts, his team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season. Fried's team has a record of 13-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 15-14-0 ATS in Irvin's 29 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 10-15 record in Irvin's 25 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (60.2%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Braves, Washington is the underdog at +140, and Atlanta is -166 playing on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -100 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -120.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

Braves versus Nationals, on Sept. 11, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 64 times (56.6%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 37-19 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -166 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 52 of 143 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 67-76-0 in 143 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 44.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (51-64).

Washington has gone 20-31 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (39.2%).

The Nationals have played in 140 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-68-6).

The Nationals have put together a 78-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (166) this season. He has a .305 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Matt Olson is hitting .237 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 108th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Jorge Soler has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.327/.410.

Orlando Arcia is batting .222 with a .274 OBP and 42 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .237 with 26 doubles, six triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Luis Garcia's 128 hits, .322 OBP and .443 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .284.

He is currently 20th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jacob Young is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .225 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/24/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/23/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/9/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/6/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/30/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

