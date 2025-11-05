3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 11/5/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Tarleton State at LSU

Following last season's 14-18 finish, LSU returns only 18.4% of its minutes from the 2024-25 season. The Tigers added 12 new players in the offseason, leading to 247 Sports giving LSU the 16th-best 2025 transfer class.

The gem of the class was point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (15th in transfer rankings), and he looked the part in the Tigers' 75-68 exhibition win over UCF on October 26 by posting 16 points and nine assists. Marquel Sutton (79th) and Rashad King (98th) also finished in the top 100 of transfer rankings.

With an influx of talent, will LSU take the next step in coach Matt McMahon's fourth season with the program? Wednesday's meeting with Tarleton State will be the Tigers' first swing at the 2025-26 season, listed at 17.5-point favorites.

LSU Total Points Over Nov 6 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bart Torvik's game projections have LSU winning by 20 points. Tarleton State ranks 270th in preseason projections, 288th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and 227th on offense.

With a projected total of 85 points, I like the Tigers to go over 81.5 points. Shooting threes could be their angle to success, for they ranked 77th in three-point shot distribution a season ago. Meanwhile, Tarleton State was one of the worst perimeter defenses in college basketball, finishing 291st in three-point shot distribution allowed.

Ranked in the 65th percentile for the quickest pace last season, look for LSU to play quick while going over its total.

Alabama A&M at Indiana

We have another program attempting to find its footing in Indiana. The Hoosiers fell short of the NCAA Tournament with a 19-13 record last season, leading to a coaching change with Darian DeVries taking over as head man.

His son, Tucker DeVries, was a big get in the transfer portal (18th in transfer rankings). He was 1 of 10 transfers a part of IU's new-look roster. What should we expect for Wednesday's season debut against Alabama A&M?

The Bulldogs also have a first-year coach in Donte Jackson. Alabama A&M brought seven players from Grambling State -- Jackson's previous school. While A&M has some experience, it ranks 283rd in Bart Torvik's preseason projections, ranking 305th in adjusted defense efficiency.

Total Points Under Nov 6 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Hoosiers should be efficient on offense, as seen by its 87.5 team total. However, pace could be a limiting factor for Indiana to go over. DeVries spent last season at West Virginia, which was in the 90th percentile for the slowest tempos in college basketball. It was more of the same for Grambling State under coach Jackson, ranking in the 88th percentile for the slowest tempos.

Bringing over seven players from his previous school, we can dig further into some of Grambling's 2024-25 team stats under coach Jackson. It ranked 280th in three-point shot distribution while shooting only 32.0% from deep. Few three-pointers suggests a low total.

For Indiana, it comes off a 76-point outing in a exhibition game against Baylor. In the win, the Hoosiers shot only 33.3% from three while making eight triples. Neither three-point attack could be a major threat tonight, rounding out our evidence for the under.

South Dakota at No. 23 Creighton

Most expect Creighton's offense to roar out the gate with a 98.5 team total for its season-opener against South Dakota.

Preseason projections rank South Dakota 296th and 333rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. After finishing 8th in adjusted offensive efficiency last season, projections expect another great season out of Creighton (11th in adjusted offensive efficiency). The Jays are returning only 36.7% of their minutes from 2024-25, though.

Ryan Kalkbrenner (19.2 PPG), Steven Ashworth (16.4 PPG), and Jamiya Neal (12.0 PPG) are no longer part of the rotation. While Creighton should have another good offense and is facing one of the nation's weakest defenses, this team total seems too high.

Creighton Total Points Under Nov 6 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Bluejays are replacing a ton of experience -- including Pop Isaacs who averaged 16.3 PPG over eight games a season ago. Creighton logged only 71 points in its 71-58 exhibition win over Iowa State. Of course, the Cyclones should have another stingy defense (third in preseason defensive efficiency).

This total is bound to come up against South Dakota, but flirting with 100 points for an over feels out of reach. In the Bluejays' first game of the 2025-26 season, expect some bumps in the road for this offense.

