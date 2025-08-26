Boise State vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Boise State Broncos will take on the South Florida Bulls in college football action on Thursday.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boise State vs South Florida Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Boise State: (-235) | South Florida: (+190)

Boise State: (-235) | South Florida: (+190) Spread: Boise State: -6.5 (-110) | South Florida: +6.5 (-110)

Boise State: -6.5 (-110) | South Florida: +6.5 (-110) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Boise State vs South Florida Betting Trends

Boise State beat the spread seven times in 13 games last year.

Boise State's ATS record as at least 6.5-point favorites was 4-5 last year.

Boise State had six of its 13 games hit the over last year.

South Florida's record against the spread last season was 6-6-0.

South Florida won once ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 6.5 points or more last year.

Last season, seven of South Florida's 12 games hit the over.

Boise State vs South Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (79.8%)

Boise State vs South Florida Point Spread

South Florida is an underdog by 6.5 points against Boise State. South Florida is -110 to cover the spread, and Boise State is -110.

Boise State vs South Florida Over/Under

A combined point total of 62.5 has been set for Boise State-South Florida on Aug. 28, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Boise State vs South Florida Moneyline

The Boise State vs South Florida moneyline has Boise State as a -235 favorite, while South Florida is a +190 underdog.

Boise State vs. South Florida Points Insights

The Broncos' average implied point total last season was 3.1 more points than their implied total in Thursday's game (38.1 implied points on average compared to 35 implied points in this game).

The 34.3-point average implied total last season for the Bulls is 6.3 more points than the team's 28-point implied total in this matchup.

Boise State vs. South Florida Game Info

Game day: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Boise State vs. South Florida analysis on FanDuel Research.