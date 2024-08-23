Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (60-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-74)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-196) | LAA: (+164)

TOR: (-196) | LAA: (+164) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130)

TOR: -1.5 (+108) | LAA: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 9-12, 4.34 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 1-3, 6.53 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Chris Bassitt (9-12) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (1-3). Bassitt and his team have a record of 12-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Bassitt's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-6). The Angels have a 1-3-0 record against the spread in Kochanowicz's starts. The Angels have a 1-3 record in Kochanowicz's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (64.1%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -196 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +108 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -130.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Angels game on August 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 35, or 56.5%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 65 of 124 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 61-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have gone 46-57 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

In the 128 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-62-8).

The Angels have collected a 72-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 155 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .546. All three of those stats are best among Toronto hitters this season. He has a .316 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 10th in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 130th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is batting .213 with a .408 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Varsho heads into this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .293 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with 84 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .437.

Clement heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has racked up a slugging percentage of .459 and has 111 hits, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .259 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a .349 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .376.

He is currently 68th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Taylor Ward is batting .236 with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Jo Adell is batting .213 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

8/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/14/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/13/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/30/2023: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/29/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2023: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 12-11 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-11 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2023: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/7/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.