Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the New England Patriots and their second-ranked rushing defense (76 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Robinson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Patriots? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Bijan Robinson Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.54

77.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.50

39.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Robinson is currently the sixth-ranked player in fantasy (18th overall), with 118.2 total fantasy points (16.9 per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has put up 47.8 fantasy points (15.9 per game), rushing for 235 yards and scoring one touchdown on 42 carries. He has also contributed 143 yards on 15 catches (19 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Robinson has put up 83.0 fantasy points (16.6 per game) over his last five games, running for 382 yards with two touchdowns on 72 carries. He has also contributed 288 yards on 24 catches (30 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which he tallied 29.8 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 19 carries, 170 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bijan Robinson's game versus the Miami Dolphins last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.8 fantasy points. He rushed for 25 yards on nine carries on the day with three catches for 23 yards.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New England this season.

The Patriots have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this year.

New England has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Patriots have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

New England has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

