Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will play the New Orleans Saints, who have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league (123.8 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Robinson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and information for you below.

Bijan Robinson Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.4

19.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 93.41

93.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.17

40.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Robinson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 16.3 fantasy points per game (162.9 total points). Overall, he is 18th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Robinson has posted 44.7 fantasy points (14.9 per game), rushing for 234 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 52 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 93 yards on 14 grabs (17 targets) as a receiver.

Robinson has posted 62.7 fantasy points (12.5 per game) during his last five games, running for 299 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 75 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 168 yards on 23 grabs (28 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Robinson's fantasy campaign was a Week 6 outburst versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he went off for 170 rushing yards and one TD on 19 carries (for 29.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught six balls (on eight targets) for 68 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bijan Robinson's matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.8 fantasy points. He rushed for 25 yards on nine carries on the day with three catches for 23 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New Orleans has given up at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Saints have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Saints have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

New Orleans has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

