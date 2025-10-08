Best NFL Survivor Contest Picks for Week 6: The Packers Are a Heavy Home Favorite

NFL survivor pools are an interesting way to have some fun during the season, and this weekly article is here to help you stay alive deep into the season.

Here are some of the best NFL survivor picks for Week 6.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Survivor Picks for Week 6

Best Picks

Green Bay Packers

Week 5 was the first true test of survivor season. The Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs all lost after combining for a 42.5% pick rate, per Yahoo.

Congrats if you made it out alive.

Where should you go from here?

How about a Green Bay Packers team that is fresh off a bye and a massive 14.5-point home favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

The Packers (5th) and Bengals (30th) could not be much further apart on our NFL Power Rankings. Cincinnati struggles with a 31st-ranked adjusted offense in the wake of losing Joe Burrow, per our schedule-adjusted NFL efficiency rankings. Will the recent acquisition of Joe Flacco really change things?

You could argue that pretty much anything is an upgrade over Jake Browning in his current state, and Flacco should at the very least help Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins get more involved. But Flacco posted a harsh -0.29 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) across his four starts with the Cleveland Browns.

Ironically, Flacco's one 2025 win in a Browns uniform came against the Packers in Week 3, but good luck catching Green Bay slipping at home in this soft post-bye matchup.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos notched a big-boy win a week ago, handing the Eagles their first loss of the calendar year. Denver will move on to face a winless New York Jets squad in London this weekend. They're favored by a touchdown.

Justin Fields is off to a strong start. Across three full outings, he's thrown for four touchdowns and zero interceptions and ran in three scores with his legs. Despite that, the Jets are bottom seven in schedule-adjusted efficiency on both sides of the ball and are facing one of the strongest defenses in the league this week.

With this being a neutral-site international contest, I can understand wanting to stay off this game. That adds a layer of flukiness, and there will be solid opportunities to use Denver down the line. The Broncos host the New York Giants next week and will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are favored by 7.5 points for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Giants, so they deserve mention.

This is no doubt a lopsided matchup. Philadelphia has lost just two games since Week 5 of last season. New York, meanwhile, just committed five turnovers in their double-digit loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Jaxson Dart threw two picks, lost a fumble, and will have to move forward without Malik Nabers.

That said, we know divisional island games can get weird. Dart and Cam Skattebo showed they were rookies in Week 5, but they're not far removed from a home win over the Chargers. If you have flexibility this week, it might be best to save the Eagles for when they get to host the Giants on a Sunday in Week 8.

Digging Deeper

Do you want -- or need -- to use squads other than the teams listed above? Here are some other options.

Indianapolis Colts

The Cardinals (23.8% pick rate) are a big reason why some of your poolmates didn't make it to Week 6. Will the Cards wreck some pool this Sunday -- this time as the underdog?

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts have been great in the early going. They pace the league with a +74 point differential and rank first in schedule-adjusted offense, which helps shed some concerns about their soft schedule thus far.

Plus, this is yet another friendly spot for the Colts. They're at home and facing a Cardinals team that has dropped five of their last six road games. It doesn't help Arizona that they are already down both James Conner and Trey Benson while Kyler Murray is dealing with a foot injury.

The Packers currently have a 49.2% pick rate. That creates an interesting opportunity to be unique this week, and backing the Colts at home against a meh and banged-up Cardinals team is a solid pivot.

Pittsburgh Steelers

If you're fading or have already used the Packers, it might be best to opt for a solid team such as the Broncos or Colts. Not to say the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't good -- rather, we don't have a great sample for this Aaron Rodgers-led team just yet.

The Steelers played Carson Wentz in Dublin in Week 4 and were on bye last week. Before that, their two wins came over the Jets and New England Patriots. It's not abundantly clear what the Steelers are made of despite their 3-1 record, and we could say the same thing for Dillon Gabriel.

All that said, there's a reason Pittsburgh is favored by 4.5 points this weekend. It pays to be at home and coming off a bye. The Browns, meanwhile, are traveling from London. This marks yet another tough draw for Gabriel.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.