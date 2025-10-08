FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 6

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 6

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 6?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Josh Allen273.28
2Lamar Jackson261.53
3Jalen Hurts253.22
4Jayden Daniels252.67
5Jordan Love248.92
6Patrick Mahomes239.87
7Justin Herbert235.65

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings



Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Christian McCaffrey220.67
2Jonathan Taylor217.07
3James Cook205.87
4Saquon Barkley192.20
5Bijan Robinson189.87
6Quinshon Judkins180.02
7Josh Jacobs179.00

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings



Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Puka Nacua162.39
2Zay Flowers145.27
3Amon-Ra St. Brown143.57
4Justin Jefferson142.85
5Ja'Marr Chase139.49
6Jaxon Smith-Njigba130.40
7Emeka Egbuka129.81

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings



Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Trey McBride104.11
2Tucker Kraft95.09
3Tyler Warren92.99
4Brock Bowers92.91
5George Kittle92.71
6Sam LaPorta81.85
7Hunter Henry79.37

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings



Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Green Bay D/ST100.76
2Buffalo D/ST94.82
3Denver D/ST92.22
4Philadelphia D/ST88.00
5Atlanta D/ST87.00
6Tampa Bay D/ST86.79
7Los Angeles Rams D/ST86.62

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings



Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Brandon McManus119.37
2Chris Boswell115.52
3Tyler Loop107.48
4Jake Bates107.18
5Eddy Pineiro106.1
6Matt Prater105.41
7Harrison Butker105.36

