Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 6

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 6?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen 273.28 2 Lamar Jackson 261.53 3 Jalen Hurts 253.22 4 Jayden Daniels 252.67 5 Jordan Love 248.92 6 Patrick Mahomes 239.87 7 Justin Herbert 235.65 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Christian McCaffrey 220.67 2 Jonathan Taylor 217.07 3 James Cook 205.87 4 Saquon Barkley 192.20 5 Bijan Robinson 189.87 6 Quinshon Judkins 180.02 7 Josh Jacobs 179.00 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Puka Nacua 162.39 2 Zay Flowers 145.27 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown 143.57 4 Justin Jefferson 142.85 5 Ja'Marr Chase 139.49 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 130.40 7 Emeka Egbuka 129.81 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Trey McBride 104.11 2 Tucker Kraft 95.09 3 Tyler Warren 92.99 4 Brock Bowers 92.91 5 George Kittle 92.71 6 Sam LaPorta 81.85 7 Hunter Henry 79.37 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Green Bay D/ST 100.76 2 Buffalo D/ST 94.82 3 Denver D/ST 92.22 4 Philadelphia D/ST 88.00 5 Atlanta D/ST 87.00 6 Tampa Bay D/ST 86.79 7 Los Angeles Rams D/ST 86.62 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Brandon McManus 119.37 2 Chris Boswell 115.52 3 Tyler Loop 107.48 4 Jake Bates 107.18 5 Eddy Pineiro 106.1 6 Matt Prater 105.41 7 Harrison Butker 105.36 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!