NCAAF

Michigan State vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Michigan State Spartans will face the UCLA Bruins in college football action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs UCLA Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Michigan State: (-330) | UCLA: (+260)
  • Spread: Michigan State: -8.5 (-110) | UCLA: +8.5 (-110)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Michigan State vs UCLA Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has won twice against the spread this season.
  • Michigan State is winless ATS (0-2) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • This season, four of Michigan State's five games have hit the over.
  • UCLA has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • UCLA has covered every time (1-0) as an 8.5-point or greater underdog this season.
  • UCLA has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Michigan State vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Spartans win (65.8%)

Michigan State vs UCLA Point Spread

UCLA is an underdog by 8.5 points against Michigan State. UCLA is -110 to cover the spread, and Michigan State is -110.

Michigan State vs UCLA Over/Under

The over/under for Michigan State-UCLA on Oct. 11 is 54.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Michigan State vs UCLA Moneyline

Michigan State is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while UCLA is a +260 underdog.

Michigan State vs. UCLA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Michigan State32.85430.610350.95
UCLA19.811832.411650.35

Michigan State vs. UCLA Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: BTN
  • Location: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Stadium: Spartan Stadium

