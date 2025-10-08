Michigan State vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Michigan State Spartans will face the UCLA Bruins in college football action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs UCLA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan State: (-330) | UCLA: (+260)

Michigan State: (-330) | UCLA: (+260) Spread: Michigan State: -8.5 (-110) | UCLA: +8.5 (-110)

Michigan State: -8.5 (-110) | UCLA: +8.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Michigan State vs UCLA Betting Trends

Michigan State has won twice against the spread this season.

Michigan State is winless ATS (0-2) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Michigan State's five games have hit the over.

UCLA has posted two wins against the spread this season.

UCLA has covered every time (1-0) as an 8.5-point or greater underdog this season.

UCLA has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Michigan State vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spartans win (65.8%)

Michigan State vs UCLA Point Spread

UCLA is an underdog by 8.5 points against Michigan State. UCLA is -110 to cover the spread, and Michigan State is -110.

Michigan State vs UCLA Over/Under

The over/under for Michigan State-UCLA on Oct. 11 is 54.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Michigan State vs UCLA Moneyline

Michigan State is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while UCLA is a +260 underdog.

Michigan State vs. UCLA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan State 32.8 54 30.6 103 50.9 5 UCLA 19.8 118 32.4 116 50.3 5

Michigan State vs. UCLA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Stadium: Spartan Stadium

