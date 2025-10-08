Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Northern Illinois Huskies taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-114) | Eastern Michigan: (-105)

Northern Illinois: (-114) | Eastern Michigan: (-105) Spread: Northern Illinois: -1.5 (100) | Eastern Michigan: +1.5 (-122)

Northern Illinois: -1.5 (100) | Eastern Michigan: +1.5 (-122) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has one win against the spread this year.

Northern Illinois has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Northern Illinois' five games this season has gone over the point total.

Eastern Michigan has three wins in six contests against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, Eastern Michigan is 3-2.

Of six Eastern Michigan games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (64.6%)

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is a 1.5-point underdog against Northern Illinois. Eastern Michigan is -122 to cover the spread, and Northern Illinois is +100.

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Northern Illinois-Eastern Michigan on Oct. 11, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

Eastern Michigan is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Northern Illinois is a -114 favorite.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northern Illinois 11.0 135 21.2 44 44.5 5 Eastern Michigan 25.0 66 35.7 135 53.2 6

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Stadium: Rynearson Stadium

