Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Northern Illinois Huskies taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-114) | Eastern Michigan: (-105)
- Spread: Northern Illinois: -1.5 (100) | Eastern Michigan: +1.5 (-122)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has one win against the spread this year.
- Northern Illinois has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- One of Northern Illinois' five games this season has gone over the point total.
- Eastern Michigan has three wins in six contests against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or more, Eastern Michigan is 3-2.
- Of six Eastern Michigan games so far this year, four have hit the over.
Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (64.6%)
Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread
Eastern Michigan is a 1.5-point underdog against Northern Illinois. Eastern Michigan is -122 to cover the spread, and Northern Illinois is +100.
Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under
A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Northern Illinois-Eastern Michigan on Oct. 11, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline
Eastern Michigan is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Northern Illinois is a -114 favorite.
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Northern Illinois
|11.0
|135
|21.2
|44
|44.5
|5
|Eastern Michigan
|25.0
|66
|35.7
|135
|53.2
|6
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Stadium: Rynearson Stadium
