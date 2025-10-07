2025 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 6

NFL Week 5 is in the books.

For the first time in over a decade, there are zero undefeated teams remaining heading into Week 6.

That helps paint a picture of what a weird season it's been, and Week 5 was no different -- the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles all lost while the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers all won.

While we can attribute some of these outcomes to injuries, there's something to be said for who's performing -- and who's not -- now that we're nearly a third of the way through the season. Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones pace all quarterbacks (minimum 100 plays) in expected points added (EPA) per play. Can we finally start to take this with more than a grain?

Let's check out our NFL Power Rankings -- which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings -- as we recap Week 5 and look ahead to Week 6.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 6

Team Rank nERD Playoff Odds Divisional Odds Super Bowl Odds Buffalo Bills 1 9.56 97.2% 82.4% 17.9% Philadelphia Eagles 2 8.95 93.1% 77.1% 13.9% Detroit Lions 3 8.47 84.7% 47.7% 10.8% Kansas City Chiefs 4 8.07 71.2% 27.9% 8.2% Green Bay Packers 5 7.69 85.2% 41.9% 8.5% Los Angeles Rams 6 6.84 73.8% 35.6% 6.1% Los Angeles Chargers 7 6.24 81.0% 40.0% 6.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

The San Francisco 49ers opened up the week with a TNF victory over the Los Angeles Rams. San Fran continues to find a way despite missing a ton of key pieces, including Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings. Two things can be true here -- Mac Jones has played well, and there is no quarterback controversy. Bottomline, you've gotta be thrilled to hold a 4-1 record right now if you're the Niners, especially after seeing what's happened to the Ravens.

Baltimore safely looked the part of a championship team for the first three quarters of the season. They've since gone 1-4 and got blown out by 34 points at home sans Lamar Jackson (hamstring) and a lion's share of their defense on Sunday. Luckily, Baltimore is eyeing a Week 7 bye where they can hopefully restore health, but they're starting to dig themself into an awfully deep hole and are 7.5-point underdogs against the Rams this weekend. There will be little room for error moving forward.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Eagles, and Bills were all upset in Week 5 but can right the ship this weekend thanks to friendly matchups. The 2-3 Chiefs, however, are staring down a daunting Sunday Night Football showdown against the Detroit Lions. Kansas City is favored by 2.5 points and the total is up at a whopping 52.5 mark in what's shaping up to be the game of the week.

Let's take a moment for the AFC South -- the only division that's currently home to two four-win teams.

AFC South Winner 2025-26 AFC South Winner 2025-26 Indianapolis Colts +100

The Indianapolis Colts (4-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) have outdone expectations in the early going, and numberFire's metrics are finally starting to like what they see from the Colts. Indy is a 6.5-point favorite over the Arizona Cardinals this weekend and they'll draw a home date against the Titans in Week 8. You can currently get the Colts to Win the AFC South at +100 odds.

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off their fourth game-winning drive of the season at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Baker's been fantastic despite missing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Bucky Irving at different points this year. Mayfield currently has +950 NFL MVP odds.

AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2025-26 AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2025-26 Baker Mayfield +950

Tampa Bay will draw two tough matchups in a row: vs. 49ers and at Lions. After that, they'll tout one of the softest schedules in the league. Considering Tampa Bay's 4-1 record and status as an NFC South group, one could legitimately argue they have the safest path to win a division in 2025.

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) traded for Joe Flacco earlier today, and the veteran signal-caller figures to get the keys against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. The QB switch might be nothing more than a drop in the bucket for a Bengals group that shows lengthy +680 NFL playoff odds. Meanwhile, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots have shorter playoff odds (-188) than even the Ravens (-168) after their triumphant SNF win over the Bills.

In a season where the Bengals, Ravens, and Chiefs are down on their luck -- at least thus far -- the door has swung open for AFC clubs such as the Colts, Jags, and Patriots to make noise.

