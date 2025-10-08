FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 6, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jayden Daniels21.85
2Josh Allen21.79
3Patrick Mahomes19.42
4Baker Mayfield19.23
5Jalen Hurts18.92
6Jordan Love18.88
7Justin Herbert18.54

Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jonathan Taylor18.80
2Christian McCaffrey18.38
3James Cook15.98
4Josh Jacobs15.24
5Saquon Barkley15.12
6Bijan Robinson14.65
7Quinshon Judkins14.46

Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Puka Nacua13.11
2Emeka Egbuka12.31
3Amon-Ra St. Brown11.59
4Jaxon Smith-Njigba11.15
5CeeDee Lamb10.64
6Drake London10.17
7Ja'Marr Chase9.92

Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Trey McBride8.75
2Brock Bowers7.85
3Tyler Warren7.78
4Tucker Kraft7.53
5Travis Kelce7.37
6Sam LaPorta6.63
7Hunter Henry6.54

Week 6 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Green Bay D/ST9.75
2Denver D/ST9.27
3Las Vegas D/ST8.62
4Philadelphia D/ST8.58
5Pittsburgh D/ST8.37
6Indianapolis D/ST7.50
7Washington D/ST7.49

Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Brandon Aubrey10.79
2Brandon McManus10.63
3Matt Prater9.83
4Eddy Pineiro9.69
5Chris Boswell9.53
6Cameron Dicker9.44
7Wil Lutz9.37

