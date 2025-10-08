Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position
With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.
That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 6, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.
As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Jayden Daniels
|21.85
|2
|Josh Allen
|21.79
|3
|Patrick Mahomes
|19.42
|4
|Baker Mayfield
|19.23
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|18.92
|6
|Jordan Love
|18.88
|7
|Justin Herbert
|18.54
Week 6 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|18.80
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|18.38
|3
|James Cook
|15.98
|4
|Josh Jacobs
|15.24
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|15.12
|6
|Bijan Robinson
|14.65
|7
|Quinshon Judkins
|14.46
Week 6 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Puka Nacua
|13.11
|2
|Emeka Egbuka
|12.31
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|11.59
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|11.15
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|10.64
|6
|Drake London
|10.17
|7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|9.92
Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Trey McBride
|8.75
|2
|Brock Bowers
|7.85
|3
|Tyler Warren
|7.78
|4
|Tucker Kraft
|7.53
|5
|Travis Kelce
|7.37
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|6.63
|7
|Hunter Henry
|6.54
Week 6 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings
Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Green Bay D/ST
|9.75
|2
|Denver D/ST
|9.27
|3
|Las Vegas D/ST
|8.62
|4
|Philadelphia D/ST
|8.58
|5
|Pittsburgh D/ST
|8.37
|6
|Indianapolis D/ST
|7.50
|7
|Washington D/ST
|7.49
Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|10.79
|2
|Brandon McManus
|10.63
|3
|Matt Prater
|9.83
|4
|Eddy Pineiro
|9.69
|5
|Chris Boswell
|9.53
|6
|Cameron Dicker
|9.44
|7
|Wil Lutz
|9.37
