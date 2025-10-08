Florida State vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Florida State Seminoles versus the Pittsburgh Panthers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Florida State vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Florida State: (-391) | Pittsburgh: (+310)

Florida State: (-391) | Pittsburgh: (+310) Spread: Florida State: -10.5 (-108) | Pittsburgh: +10.5 (-112)

Florida State: -10.5 (-108) | Pittsburgh: +10.5 (-112) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Florida State vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Florida State has won twice against the spread this season.

Florida State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of Florida State's four games have go over the point total.

Pittsburgh is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Of five Pittsburgh games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Florida State vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seminoles win (71.3%)

Florida State vs Pittsburgh Point Spread

Florida State is favored by 10.5 points against Pittsburgh. Florida State is -108 to cover the spread, while Pittsburgh is -112.

Florida State vs Pittsburgh Over/Under

Florida State versus Pittsburgh on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 57.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Florida State vs Pittsburgh Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Florida State vs. Pittsburgh reveal Florida State as the favorite (-391) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+310).

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida State 46.8 8 20.8 40 54.3 5 Pittsburgh 41.0 18 19.6 34 54.3 5

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Florida State vs. Pittsburgh analysis on FanDuel Research.