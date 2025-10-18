Lightning vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18

The Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Saturday.

Blue Jackets vs Lightning Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-2)

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-120) Lightning (+102) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (61.4%)

Blue Jackets vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blue Jackets. The Lightning are -235 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +186.

Blue Jackets vs Lightning Over/Under

Blue Jackets versus Lightning, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Blue Jackets vs Lightning Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +102, and Columbus is -120 playing at home.

