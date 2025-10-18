3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for USC at Notre Dame

There are endless rivalries littered across college football, but most of them feature teams that are within the same conference. One non-conference rivalry that has withstood the test of time is the ongoing battle between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The next installment in this feud is slated to take place in Week 8 of the 2025 campaign, and the outcome of Saturday's game could alter both team's outlooks for the college football playoff, as both teams already have at least one loss on their resume. Before USC and Notre Dame kick things off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, let's dive into which bets and player props we should be interested in.

USC at Notre Dame Betting Picks

We can highlight the fact that each of the last three meetings between USC and Notre Dame has had 65-plus total points put up on the scoreboard, including last year's 49-35 result in favor of the Fighting Irish as a reason why to back the over on Saturday. But the main reason why the over looks enticing in this year's bout is due to both offenses being extremely efficient and both defenses not showing enough to be units to trust entering Week 8.

On one hand, the Trojans are first in expected points added per pass (0.61), fourth in expected points added per rush (0.24), first in early down expected points added per play (0.31), and third in third/fourth-down success rate (60.8%). And following a slow start to the season, the Fighting Irish have climbed to 15th in expected points added per pass (0.28), 45th in expected points added per rush (0.06), 16th in early down expected points added per play (0.16), and 20th in third/fourth-down success rate (52.2%).

The quarterback play should be fantastic in this contest, with Jayden Maiava and C.J. Carr both playing lights out this season. It also doesn't hurt that USC and Notre Dame are both 4-2 to the over through their first six games of the 2025 campaign.

While tight end Eli Raridon has yet to find the end zone for the Fighting Irish this season, he's becoming a focal point of the Carr-led aerial attack. During last week's win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Raridon tallied season-highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (109).

Among Notre Dame's skill players with 19-plus targets in 2025, Raridon is registering the third-most yards per reception (17.1), fourth-most yards after the catch per reception (6.2), and second-most yards per route run (2.59), via PFF. On the season, Raridon has now eclipsed 43-plus receiving yards in four of his six starts this year.

Despite the Trojans' defense ranking 54th in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.05), they are susceptible to chunk plays through the air, residing at 91st in yards per drop back allowed (7.12). With Raridon's ability to stretch the field down the seams and USC's defense coughing up big plays in the passing game, all we need are a couple of receptions from him to achieve his receiving yards prop.

I don't love the idea of recommending bets at these odds often, but it's tough to ignore getting Jayden Maiava to toss multiple touchdowns at these odds. Even with them showing improvement in recent weeks, I'm still skeptical of Notre Dame's pass defense being a unit we should shy away from targeting.

Up to this point, the Fighting Irish are 57th in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.02), 81st in yards per drop back allowed (6.88), and 72nd in passing success rate allowed (42.0%). Additionally, Notre Dame has given up multiple passing touchdowns in three of their six games this year, and this is going to be arguably the best offense they've faced thus far.

Across his first six starts this season, Maiava has thrown two-plus touchdowns in five of them, and he even has three-plus touchdowns in two of those outings. Considering that the Trojans are road 'dogs in a crucial game with a high total, Maiava should have plenty of opportunities to add to his passing touchdown total on Saturday.

