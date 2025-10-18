NHL
Avalanche vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18
NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Boston Bruins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Bruins Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (4-0-1) vs. Boston Bruins (3-2)
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-260)
|Bruins (+210)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (75.5%)
Avalanche vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -115 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -105.
Avalanche vs Bruins Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Bruins game on Oct. 18, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.
Avalanche vs Bruins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Avalanche, Boston is the underdog at +210, and Colorado is -260 playing at home.