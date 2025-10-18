Avalanche vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18

NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Boston Bruins.

Avalanche vs Bruins Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (4-0-1) vs. Boston Bruins (3-2)

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-260) Bruins (+210) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (75.5%)

Avalanche vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -115 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -105.

Avalanche vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Bruins game on Oct. 18, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Avalanche vs Bruins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bruins-Avalanche, Boston is the underdog at +210, and Colorado is -260 playing at home.

