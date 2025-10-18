Penguins vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18

On Saturday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Sharks Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-2)

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-154) Sharks (+128) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (50.6%)

Penguins vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +152.

Penguins vs Sharks Over/Under

Penguins versus Sharks, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Penguins vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

