Penguins vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18
On Saturday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing the San Jose Sharks.
Penguins vs Sharks Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-2-2)
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-154)
|Sharks (+128)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Penguins win (50.6%)
Penguins vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +152.
Penguins vs Sharks Over/Under
- Penguins versus Sharks, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Penguins vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.