NHL
Golden Knights vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Flames Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-2) vs. Calgary Flames (1-4)
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-255)
|Flames (+205)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (64.8%)
Golden Knights vs Flames Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +100 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -122.
Golden Knights vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Golden Knights-Flames on Oct. 18 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.
Golden Knights vs Flames Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Flames reveal Vegas as the favorite (-255) and Calgary as the underdog (+205) on the road.