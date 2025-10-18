NHL
Hurricanes vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Hurricanes vs Kings Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (4-0) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-3-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-137)
|Kings (+114)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (54.4%)
Hurricanes vs Kings Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -215.
Hurricanes vs Kings Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Kings matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.
Hurricanes vs Kings Moneyline
- Carolina is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +114 underdog at home.