Hurricanes vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Hurricanes vs Kings Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (4-0) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-3-1)

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-137) Kings (+114) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (54.4%)

Hurricanes vs Kings Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -215.

Hurricanes vs Kings Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Kings matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Hurricanes vs Kings Moneyline

Carolina is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +114 underdog at home.

