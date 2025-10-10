NHL
Jets vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11
The Winnipeg Jets are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, up against the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Jets vs Kings Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-137)
|Kings (+114)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (59.4%)
Jets vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Kings are -225 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +180.
Jets vs Kings Over/Under
- Jets versus Kings, on Oct. 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Jets vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Kings, Winnipeg is the favorite at -137, and Los Angeles is +114 playing on the road.