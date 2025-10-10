Jets vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

The Winnipeg Jets are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, up against the Los Angeles Kings.

Jets vs Kings Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-1)

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-137) Kings (+114) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (59.4%)

Jets vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Kings are -225 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +180.

Jets vs Kings Over/Under

Jets versus Kings, on Oct. 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Jets vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Kings, Winnipeg is the favorite at -137, and Los Angeles is +114 playing on the road.

