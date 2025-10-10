NHL
Blues vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11
The St. Louis Blues will face the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.
Blues vs Flames Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (0-1) vs. Calgary Flames (1-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-118)
|Flames (-102)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (52.2%)
Blues vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Blues. The Flames are -265 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +210.
Blues vs Flames Over/Under
- Blues versus Flames on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.
Blues vs Flames Moneyline
- St. Louis is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -102 underdog at home.