Blues vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

The St. Louis Blues will face the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Blues vs Flames Game Info

St. Louis Blues (0-1) vs. Calgary Flames (1-1)

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-118) Flames (-102) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blues win (52.2%)

Blues vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Blues. The Flames are -265 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +210.

Blues vs Flames Over/Under

Blues versus Flames on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Blues vs Flames Moneyline

St. Louis is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -102 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!