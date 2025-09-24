FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Logo
NFL

Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Super Bowl

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Super Bowl

There have been 59 Super Bowls played throughout NFL history. Some teams have found more success than others, with many teams having never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at all. So, when was the last time each NFL team won the Super Bowl? Let's take a look.

Of the 32 active NFL franchises, only 20 have captured at least one Super Bowl title. Below is a breakdown showing how many championships each of those teams has won, along with the first and last time they've won.

NFL Team
Super Bowl Wins
First Super Bowl Win
Last Super Bowl Win
New York Jets119681968
Miami Dolphins219721973
Las Vegas Raiders319761983
Chicago Bears119851985
Washington Commanders319821991
San Francisco 49ers519811994
Dallas Cowboys519711995

All three of the Raiders’ Super Bowl victories came during their time as the Oakland Raiders.

The Rams earned one of their championships while based in St. Louis, before relocating to Los Angeles.

NFL Teams Who Have Never Won a Super Bowl

There are 12 current NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl. These are:

Which NFL Team Has Won the Most Super Bowls?

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers share the record for the most Super Bowl victories, with 6 each. This is followed by the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, who have each won 5.

Has an NFL Team Ever Gone Undefeated?

Only one team has ever achieved a perfect season. The Miami Dolphins went 17-0 to win the Super Bowl during the 1972-73 season.

What Super Bowl Winner Had the Worst Regular Season Record?

The 2011 New York Giants hold the distinction of having the worst regular season record of any Super Bowl-winning team, finishing at 9-7.

They also posted the lowest point differential among champions, ending the regular season at -6.

