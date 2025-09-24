There have been 59 Super Bowls played throughout NFL history. Some teams have found more success than others, with many teams having never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at all. So, when was the last time each NFL team won the Super Bowl? Let's take a look.

Last Time Each NFL Team Won a Super Bowl

Of the 32 active NFL franchises, only 20 have captured at least one Super Bowl title. Below is a breakdown showing how many championships each of those teams has won, along with the first and last time they've won.

NFL Team Super Bowl Wins First Super Bowl Win Last Super Bowl Win New York Jets 1 1968 1968 Miami Dolphins 2 1972 1973 Las Vegas Raiders 3 1976 1983 Chicago Bears 1 1985 1985 Washington Commanders 3 1982 1991 San Francisco 49ers 5 1981 1994 Dallas Cowboys 5 1971 1995 View Full Table ChevronDown

All three of the Raiders’ Super Bowl victories came during their time as the Oakland Raiders.

The Rams earned one of their championships while based in St. Louis, before relocating to Los Angeles.

NFL Teams Who Have Never Won a Super Bowl

There are 12 current NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl. These are:

Which NFL Team Has Won the Most Super Bowls?

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers share the record for the most Super Bowl victories, with 6 each. This is followed by the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, who have each won 5.

Has an NFL Team Ever Gone Undefeated?

Only one team has ever achieved a perfect season. The Miami Dolphins went 17-0 to win the Super Bowl during the 1972-73 season.

What Super Bowl Winner Had the Worst Regular Season Record?

The 2011 New York Giants hold the distinction of having the worst regular season record of any Super Bowl-winning team, finishing at 9-7.

They also posted the lowest point differential among champions, ending the regular season at -6.

