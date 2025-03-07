Belmont vs Illinois State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Belmont Bruins (21-10, 13-7 MVC) and the No. 5 seed Illinois State Redbirds (19-13, 10-10 MVC) square off in the MVC tournament Friday at Enterprise Center, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Belmont vs. Illinois State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Belmont vs. Illinois State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Belmont win (50.8%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's Belmont-Illinois State spread (Belmont -1.5) or total (158.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Belmont vs. Illinois State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Belmont has covered 15 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Illinois State has compiled an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Belmont (9-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (47.4%) than Illinois State (13-2) does as the underdog (86.7%).

At home, the Bruins own a worse record against the spread (6-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (8-5-0).

This season, the Redbirds are 7-8-0 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). On the road, they are 8-4-0 ATS (.667).

Belmont has eight wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Against the spread in MVC play, Illinois State is 10-11-0 this season.

Belmont vs. Illinois State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Belmont has come away with 14 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Bruins have been victorious 14 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or shorter on the moneyline.

Illinois State has won 53.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (8-7).

The Redbirds have an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Belmont has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Belmont vs. Illinois State Head-to-Head Comparison

Belmont averages 80.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 77.7 per contest (321st in college basketball). It has a +83 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Jonathan Pierre's 14.1 points per game lead Belmont and are 369th in the country.

Illinois State puts up 75.9 points per game (122nd in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per outing (178th in college basketball). It has a +131 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Illinois State's leading scorer, Chase Walker, is 262nd in the nation, putting up 15.0 points per game.

The Bruins fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. They are collecting 31.6 rebounds per game (196th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.4 per outing.

Pierre averages 6.1 rebounds per game (ranking 296th in college basketball) to lead the Bruins.

The Redbirds rank 306th in the nation at 29.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 28.1 their opponents average.

Walker leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (296th in college basketball).

Belmont scores 101.4 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball), while allowing 98.0 points per 100 possessions (304th in college basketball).

The Redbirds rank 16th in college basketball with 105.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 331st defensively with 99.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!