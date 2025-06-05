Belmont Stakes Expert Preview and Analysis for 6/7/25

Check out our FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the 2025 Belmont Stakes happening this Saturday, June 7th!

2025 Belmont Preview

Check out our expert analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Belmont Stakes Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Belmont, including the post positions and morning-line odds for each runner.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Hill Road Chad Brown Irad Ortiz, Jr. 10-1 2 Sovereignty Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 2-1 3 Rodriguez Bob Baffert Mike Smith 6-1 4 Uncaged Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 30-1 5 Crudo Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 15-1 6 Baeza John Shirreffs Flavien Prat 4-1 7 Journalism Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 8-5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.