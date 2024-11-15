Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 15

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Capitals Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (9-8) vs. Washington Capitals (10-4-1)

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-176) Capitals (+146) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (55%)

Avalanche vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Capitals are -164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +134.

Avalanche vs Capitals Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Capitals game on November 15, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Avalanche vs Capitals Moneyline

Washington is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -176 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!