menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 15

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Capitals Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (9-8) vs. Washington Capitals (10-4-1)
  • Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-176)Capitals (+146)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (55%)

Avalanche vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Capitals are -164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +134.

Avalanche vs Capitals Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Capitals game on November 15, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Avalanche vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -176 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup