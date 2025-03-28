Arkansas Derby Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 3/29/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Arkansas Derby on Saturday, March 29th.

Head over to FanDuel Racing to place your wagers! Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track & get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Check out all the details on this $500 No Sweat First Bet offer.

Arkansas Derby Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Arkansas Derby Odds

These are the horses entered in the 2025 edition of the Arkansas Derby, along with their trainers, jockeys, post positions, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Brereton’s Baytown Paul McEntee Marshall Mendez 30-1 2 First Division Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez, Jr. 20-1 3 Publisher Steve Asmussen Flavien Prat 6-1 4 Bestfriend Rocket D. Wayne Lukas Nik Juarez 20-1 5 Speed King Ron Moquett Rafael Bejarano 15-1 6 Sandman Mark Casse Jose Ortiz 3-1 7 Monet’s Magic Ben Colebrook Luan Machado 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Check out our full contender review at FanDuel Research.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!