Arkansas Derby Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 3/29/25
FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Arkansas Derby on Saturday, March 29th.
Arkansas Derby Expert Picks
Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:
As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.
We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.
Arkansas Derby Odds
These are the horses entered in the 2025 edition of the Arkansas Derby, along with their trainers, jockeys, post positions, and morning-line odds.
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Brereton’s Baytown
|Paul McEntee
|Marshall Mendez
|30-1
|2
|First Division
|Kenny McPeek
|Brian Hernandez, Jr.
|20-1
|3
|Publisher
|Steve Asmussen
|Flavien Prat
|6-1
|4
|Bestfriend Rocket
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Nik Juarez
|20-1
|5
|Speed King
|Ron Moquett
|Rafael Bejarano
|15-1
|6
|Sandman
|Mark Casse
|Jose Ortiz
|3-1
|7
|Monet’s Magic
|Ben Colebrook
|Luan Machado
|20-1
